China and US should be ‘partners, not rivals’, Xi Jinping says as he lands in Washington, meets Trump

He noted that both he and US President Donald Trump agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship during Trump’s visit to China in May. This provided strategic guidance to their bilateral ties, he said.

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Both the countries should work in the same direction, promote a stable relationship “featuring cooperation as the mainstay, moderate competition, manageable differences, and promises of peace”.

The US and China should find the right way to get along in the new era, he said, adding that the historical logic of peaceful coexistence between China and the US, the goodwill of the friendly exchanges, and the general expectations have not changed.

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Xi and Trump would have in-depth exchanges on issues concerning bilateral relations and the world situation. Xi said that he believes the visit to be fruitful.

TRUMP WELCOMES XI

Xi alongside his wife Peng Liyuan were greeted on Wednesday evening local time at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Trump welcomed Xi on the tarmac as the US Air Force band marched and the flags of both countries flew, in what was described as the first time since 1962 that a US president had personally welcomed a foreign leader at the base.

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The Chinese delegation includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the General Office of the Central Committee, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee.

The visit is Xi's first trip to Washington since 2015. Talks between Xi and Trump are expected to cover trade tariffs, technology, including artificial intelligence, military ties, conflicts in West Asia, the Russia-Ukraine war, the arms race in space, US arms sales to Taiwan, and Beijing's diplomatic and economic support for Tehran.

