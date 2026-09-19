Chandigarh’s 'iPhone langar' plan stopped amid stampede concerns and legal restrictions

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Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav directed the Senior Superintendent of Police to prevent the proposed gathering in the Union Territory.

“I have just asked the Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, to stop him from doing this in Chandigarh. Such gatherings are not allowed. Last time too, he had announced a free petrol langar, and it is risky as people can gather in thousands and there can be a stampede. Such iPhone langars will be banned in Chandigarh,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

The Chandigarh police also said that no permission had been sought for the proposed event. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said holding such a gathering without approval would violate restrictions imposed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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“He has not applied for any permission. Holding any such gathering would amount to a violation of Section 163 of the BNSS,” Kaur said.

Mohali administration also issues warning

The proposed event was also said to be planned for Mohali. However, Mohali SSP Varun Sharma said the administration had not received any information about an authorised “iPhone langar” programme.

“Without permission from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, no such programme will be allowed in Mohali district. If anyone attempts to organise such an event without the required permission, legal action will be taken against them,” Sharma said.

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What does Section 163 of BNSS say?

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Section 163 of the BNSS allows magistrates to issue orders in urgent situations involving potential danger, nuisance or disturbance to public safety. Authorities can use the provision to restrict gatherings or activities when they believe such measures are necessary to prevent harm.

Violation of an order issued under Section 163 is dealt with under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The punishment depends on the nature and consequences of the violation.