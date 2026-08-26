China develops hypersonic glide vehicles that can target aircraft thousands of miles away; must nations worry?

According to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who told the news site, China has also added air-to-air capabilities to some hypersonic cruise missiles and anti-ship capabilities to several missile types.

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Is it a concern for the US?

The new capability could pose a serious threat to US air operations in a conflict with China. Tankers, airborne warning-and-control aircraft and flying command posts such as the E-4B Nightwatch are designed to operate away from combat zones but could become targets.

An HGV launched from a DF-17 missile could travel about 1,500 miles, putting it within range of Guam, a major US military site. The DF-27 has a maximum range of about 5,000 miles, bringing Hawaii within its reach.

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HGVs can maneuver through the atmosphere while travelling towards their targets, extending their range and making interception more difficult. No other country is known to operate a weapon combining an HGV with air-to-air missiles.

The US Air Force’s China Aerospace Studies Institute said China’s missile modernisation increasingly focuses on inflicting coordinated damage across an adversary’s military architecture.

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However, the technology also has limitations. Using a ballistic missile to attack a distant aircraft is costly, difficult and risky. A missile travelling for 20 minutes or more at maximum range requires highly precise targeting information, while the long chain connecting distant sensors to the missile can be disrupted.

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There is also a risk that ballistic missile launches could be mistaken for a nuclear attack, potentially triggering an unintended escalation.

Must India worry?

China's expanding missile capabilities are also relevant to India, particularly as long-range air-to-air weapons become increasingly important in future conflicts. China’s PL-15 air-to-air missile was used in last year’s brief India-Pakistan conflict, with Pakistan saying it employed the weapon to shoot down several Indian aircraft.

China's broader missile arsenal has expanded significantly since 2015, with ballistic missiles increasing by 147% and ground-launched cruise missiles by 50%, according to Pentagon estimates.

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