Crown for Goddess Kali, gifted by PM Modi, stolen from Bangladesh's Jeshoreshwari Temple

A crown for Goddess Kali, gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Temple during his visit to Bangladesh in 2021, has reportedly been stolen. As per Bangladeshi media, the crown – a silver and gold-plated piece – went missing soon after the temple priest wrapped up the day’s worship.

According to Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star, it was the cleaning staff who discovered that the crown was missing from Goddess Kali’s head.

Bangladeshi police have confirmed the incident and are now reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator.

Jyoti Chattopadhyay, member of the family that has been looking after the temple for generations, told Bangladeshi media that the crown was made of silver and coated with gold plating.

PM Modi had presented the crown to Jeshoreshwari Temple in March 2021, and had said that India would build a multipurpose community hall at the temple to be used for social, religious, educational, and local events as well as act as a shelter at the time of disasters like cyclones.

Jeshoreshwari Temple is revered as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas spread across India as well as the neighbouring countries. The temple, an important site for devotees, is situated in Ishwaripur, Satkhira, and is believed to have been built in the 12th century.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressing concern over reports of the theft said, “We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh. We express deep concern and urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators.”