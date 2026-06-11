'Damage to Gulf allies will be paid from Iranian accounts': US Treasury chief warns Tehran

As military tensions between the United States and Iran intensified, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday warned that Tehran would face growing economic consequences for attacks on American allies and interests in the Gulf.

Don't Miss: US strikes Iran again, Hormuz closed to all ships: 'War won't be limited to the region,' Iran warns

Advertisement

"The Iranian regime will lose the zero-sum game it is playing," Bessent said in a strongly worded post on X. "Any damage it inflicts on our allies in the Gulf will be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian Accounts. Any tolls paid to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority will be offset by funds extracted from their accounts. Every attack Iran launches will only deepen the economic and financial consequences it faces."

The Iranian regime will lose the zero-sum game it is playing.



Any damage it inflicts on our allies in the Gulf will be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian Accounts.



Any tolls paid to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority will be offset by funds extracted from their accounts.… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 11, 2026

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump threatened major military action against Iran and signalled plans to take control of key parts of the country's energy sector.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Trump said the US would hit Iran "VERY HARD TONIGHT" and would "assume total control" of Iran's oil and gas industries, including the strategically vital Kharg Island oil terminal, in the "not too distant future."

Must Read: Tanks at the brink: Satellite images reveal 80,000-barrel oil leak off Iran’s Kharg Island

Trump compared his plans for Iran to how the US assumed control of Venezuela's oil sector after capturing then-president Nicolás Maduro in January.

The latest threats followed a second consecutive day of direct military exchanges between Washington and Tehran.

According to reports, American strikes that continued into Thursday morning appeared broader and more intense than the previous day's operations. Iran responded by firing missiles at Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Advertisement

Kharg Island, which handles about 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports, has emerged as a key focus in the confrontation. Located in the Persian Gulf, the terminal is considered the backbone of Iran's oil industry because much of the country's coastline is too shallow to accommodate large tanker ships.