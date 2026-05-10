Tanks at the brink: Satellite images reveal 80,000-barrel oil leak off Iran’s Kharg Island   

A massive oil slick stretching across 27 square miles of the Persian Gulf has become the latest grim marker of the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States. Satellite imagery confirmed on May 8 that an estimated 80,000 barrels of crude have leaked from Iran’s primary export hub at Kharg Island since May 5, leaving maritime experts and environmentalists warning of an ecological "tide of no return."

Advertisement

While some intelligence reports suggest Iran may be intentionally dumping oil to relieve a system paralyzed by a US naval blockade, others point to a more systemic collapse.

MUST READ | $10 trillion chokepoint: Iran now targets undersea cable networks in Strait of Hormuz

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, Iran’s storage tanks have hit a "critical wall," leaving the regime with few options as production continues without an outlet.

The storage chokehold

Iran’s domestic storage capacity is estimated at roughly 123 million barrels, but the math of the blockade is becoming unsustainable.

Kharg Island: The terminal handles 90% of Iran's exports. As of late April, it was at 74% capacity. Experts suggest that once utilization hits 80%, the system becomes functionally inoperable.

The terminal handles 90% of Iran's exports. As of late April, it was at 74% capacity. Experts suggest that once utilization hits 80%, the system becomes functionally inoperable. The overflow: Iran has approximately 31 million barrels of effective spare capacity left across all facilities — roughly enough to absorb 17 to 20 days of pre-war production levels before the tanks are physically full.

Iran has approximately 31 million barrels of effective spare capacity left across all facilities — roughly enough to absorb 17 to 20 days of pre-war production levels before the tanks are physically full. Floating storage: An additional 42 million barrels are currently sitting on "dark fleet" tankers near Indonesia, but with the US now disabling tankers in the Strait, the ability to offload this "floating inventory" has vanished.

DON'T MISS | 'We'll knock them harder': Trump warns Iran after US strikes near Hormuz despite active ceasefire

Advertisement

Infrastructure under fire

The environmental crisis is compounded by direct military strikes. Since the war began on February 28, 2026, the region's energy infrastructure has been systematically degraded.

March 18: Israel targeted Iran’s South Pars gas field, causing massive fires and production halts.

March 27: A projectile struck the grounds of the Bushehr nuclear plant, though no radiation leak was reported.

May 6: Iranian drones retaliated by striking the Fujairah storage hub in the UAE, one of the world's largest facilities outside the Strait.

May 8: US forces disabled two more Iranian tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

DO CHECKOUT | $435 million daily blow: US blockade of Hormuz threatens Iran's trade lifeline

Regional fallout & ecological disaster

Advertisement

The Persian Gulf is a shallow, confined basin that does not "flush" like the open ocean. This means pollutants settle into marine sediment for decades.

Marine habitats: The current 80,000-barrel spill is drifting southwest. Within two weeks, it could devastate coral reefs, mangrove forests, and sea grass meadows — critical nurseries for fish species — along the coasts of the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Toxic rainfall: In Tehran and coastal regions, the burning of oil depots has created "black rain." The Iranian Red Crescent warned that this precipitation has become so corrosive it can burn human skin on contact.

Water crisis: Tens of millions in the Gulf rely on desalination plants for drinking water. An oil slick of this magnitude entering intake pipes would force immediate shutdowns, turning a maritime war into a humanitarian thirst crisis.