'Death within 48 hours': Rare flesh-eating bacteria with terrifying mortality rate spreads in Japan

A rare "flesh-eating bacteria" disease, which can be fatal within 48 hours, is spreading in Japan after Covid-era restrictions were lifted. Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) cases have reached 977 by June 2 this year, surpassing last year's record of 941 cases, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has been monitoring the disease since 1999.

Group A Streptococcus (GAS) usually causes swelling and sore throat in children, known as "strep throat." However, some strains can quickly cause severe symptoms such as limb pain and swelling, fever, low blood pressure, necrosis, breathing problems, organ failure, and death. People over 50 are more at risk.

"Most deaths occur within 48 hours," said Ken Kikuchi, a professor in infectious diseases at Tokyo Women’s Medical University. "Swelling can spread from the foot to the knee in just a few hours, and death can follow within 48 hours."

Other countries have also seen recent outbreaks. In late 2022, at least five European nations reported an increase in invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) cases, which includes STSS, to the World Health Organization. The rise in cases came after the end of Covid restrictions.

At the current rate, Japan could see 2,500 cases this year with a "terrifying" mortality rate of 30%, Kikuchi warned.

Kikuchi emphasized the importance of hand hygiene and treating open wounds. He noted that patients may carry GAS in their intestines, which can contaminate hands through feces.