'Dial PM Modi for mediation, he has good relation with Iran': Ex-US colonel tells Trump 

As the tension between the US and Iran grows, experts are calling for diplomatic action to prevent a global crisis.

On a recent episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, retired US Army Colonel and foreign policy commentator Col. Douglas Macgregor shared his perspective, urging President Donald Trump to turn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mediation.

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Also read: 'It can't happen now': US Navy not ready to escort oil tankers through Hormuz

"My personal preference, if I were advising the president, is to," Macgregor said. "He has good relations with Israel, which is not a bad thing, and he also has good relations with Iran. He's never been an enemy of the Iranian people, nor are the Shiite Iranians his enemies. Modi knows this."

Trump should call up PM Modi to mediate between US and Iran and end this war, because if he doesn’t, oil will hit $300 per barrel.



This is what an American veteran and foreign policy commentator said on @TuckerCarlson’s show. @DougAMacgregor pic.twitter.com/yqkwZjwo1g — Tushar Gupta (@Tushar15) March 12, 2026

Macgregor highlighted that Modi’s neutral and growing stature on the global stage made him an ideal candidate to facilitate dialogue between the US and Iran.

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The Colonel also warned of the dire economic consequences of continued hostilities, citing the potential for soaring oil prices and a global financial crash.

"If we don't end this soon, we're going to hit $300 per barrel of oil," he said. "We’re going to watch 60 to 80% of stock value crash, and people are going to lose trillions in wealth. It will be a disaster, and we won’t recover from it."

Macgregor referred to the ongoing destruction in the region, noting how recent attacks by Israel on Iranian oil infrastructure have only escalated tensions. "The Israelis hit a refinery on the outskirts of Tehran, and Iran retaliated by destroying a refinery and its supporting infrastructure in Haifa," he said. "How does this help anyone?"

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The escalating conflict, Macgregor warned, is leading to significant economic repercussions far beyond the immediate region. "The Qatari government has said they're shutting down. We can’t store anymore, we can't drill, we can't refine," Macgregor noted, underscoring the devastating impact on global energy markets.

The geopolitical rift also extends to the US’s strategic allies in the Asia-Pacific. "50% of our oil goes to India, 50% goes to China, and 70% goes to Japan," Macgregor pointed out. "Have we reached out to our allies, the leaders of Japan and Korea, to ask what they think the impact will be on their countries?"

Macgregor cautioned against the US acting unilaterally and ignoring the broader global consequences. "We’re acting like the biggest bully in the schoolyard," he remarked. "But you can’t do that in international relations for very long before people gang up against you."

He also expressed concerns about the growing influence of alternative global alliances, such as BRICS, which may pose a challenge to the US-led order. "We see BRICS growing, with 10 members now and more ready to join," he said. "They’re considering a gold-backed currency, and we’re calling it a threat to the petro-dollar."

As the crisis unfolds, Macgregor urged the US to consider the broader implications for average Americans, not just the billionaire class. "President Trump is still the president of the United States, not President of Israel," he concluded. "He has to think about the consequences here at home, for us, for the average man."