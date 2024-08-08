'Save us from unimaginable torture in Bangladesh': Hindu girl's heart-breaking letter to PM Modi

Amid a series of reports of violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister, a 12th-standard Hindu girl from the troubled country has, in a heart-breaking letter, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do something to save the minorities in Bangladesh.

In the purported letter shared by a retired army major, the girl said the situation is much worse than what everyone is watching on social media. "The worst thing that's happening in this country is the systematic attack and torture on Hindus," she writes in the letter. "We are in a very bad situation which I cannot describe in words."

Hindus have come under brutal attack after the abrupt exit of Sheikh Hasina, whose premiership provided the minority community a sense of relief and kept the Islamist forces at bay. However, since she left the country, Islamists have targeted Hindus, their businesses, and temples including ISKCON.

The girl writes that "extremist and terrorist groups have started unimaginable torture on Hindus". "Women and girls are being raped. They are firing on houses and temples, looting and vandalizing the business of Hindus, extorting lakhs of money, and threatening to kill if not paid. The situation is much worse. We are being told to leave our country. But WHY? We have the right to live in our country with all our rights and I don’t see any good in leaving it to evil forever."

The girl further states that rather everyone should come forward to stop all the evil forces forever. "They have no right to live on earth also. Wishing the worst fate to the despicable ghouls."

"Sir, I request you very humbly to do something for us as soon as possible. It’s the most important thing that we can live in peace in our country with all rights. I know, you all are worried about us. I request you on behalf of all Hindus of Bangladesh that please try your best to help us as soon as possible. And yes sir, I want to thank you for everything that you are doing for us. At the same time, I would like to thank all the people of India for their concern and prayers for us. God Save us."

The purported letter was shared by Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd).

In a statement, ISKCON said the situation in Bangladesh remains tense due to the continuing political unrest. It said one ISKCON property, a rented flat in Meherpur (Khulna division) was attacked and caught fire two days ago. Three devotees that were in the building when the fires were set escaped unharmed through a rear door, the organisation said.

