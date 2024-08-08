'Hope for safety and protection of Hindus': PM Modi as Muhammad Yunus takes charge of Bangladesh

Soon after Professor Muhammad Yunus took charge of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India hoped for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in the neighbouring country. He also said that New Delhi remained committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both "our peoples for peace, security and development".

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities," he said. "India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security, and development."

This late evening, Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Ever since Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and left Dhaka, Hindus have come under attack in Bangladesh. Earlier today, two prominent Indian-American lawmakers called for an immediate end to the ongoing brutal violence against the minority Hindus. The Congressmen also urged Yunus to uphold the rule of law.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina’s Awami League party were killed in the violence since Monday when Hasina resigned and fled to India. Reports from Bangladesh have flagged more and more cases of violence against minorities, including the massive vandalism and destruction at popular folk band Joler Gaan’s frontman Rahul Ananda's residence on Monday prompting the singer and his family to go into hiding.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today expressed confidence that the Centre will address the alleged attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh through diplomatic efforts. He assured that while the Indian government is managing the situation with patience and caution, the focus remains on ensuring safety and maintaining strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which has been fully sealed.

