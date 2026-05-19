End hostilities, exit of US forces, reparations: Iran has a checklist for the US in peace proposal

US-Iran war: While US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s peace proposal last week as ‘garbage’, little has changed in their reworked peace deal. Trump had said on Monday that a planned attack on Iran was paused after Tehran sent in a new peace proposal to Washington.

Trump said there was now a ‘very good chance’ of reaching a deal, limiting Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump had last week issued an ultimatum to Iran saying that its clock was ticking and it needed to send in a good peace plan soon or face harder strikes.

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As per Iranian state media, the reworked peace proposal included:

Ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon

Exit of US forces from areas close to Iran

Reparations for the destruction caused by the US-Iran strikes

Lifting of sanctions on Iran

Release of Iran’s frozen funds

Ending the marine blockade on Iran

NO CLEAR SIGNAL

A senior Iranian official suggested Washington could be softening some demands, according to a report in Reuters. The official indicated that the US had agreed to release a quarter of Iran's frozen funds held in foreign banks, although Iran sought the release of all assets.

The source also mentioned that Washington appeared more flexible in allowing Iran to continue some peaceful nuclear activities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, the US has not confirmed any agreements in the talks.

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Moreover, a US official denied reports from Iran's Tasnim news agency claiming that Washington agreed to waive oil sanctions during negotiations.

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‘A DEAL WILL BE MADE’

Trump said that Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had urged him to hold off the planned attack on Iran because "a deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the Middle East, and beyond."

Trump later told reporters that there seems to be a very good chance that something would be worked out. “If we can do that without bombing the hell out of ​them, I would be very happy," Trump told reporters.

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Reuters cited a Pakistani source who said that Islamabad shared the Iranian proposal with Washington. The source also said that the sides kept changing goalposts.