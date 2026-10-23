Energy security move: Trump invokes Defense Production Act to boost domestic refining capacity

The presidential determination authorizes federal financial incentives, loans, and support to accelerate projects spanning oil extraction, refining, pipeline delivery, and liquid fuel storage. A presidential memorandum detailing the move noted that without executive action, the nation cannot provide sufficient energy services in a "timely manner due to constrained financing, long lead times, permitting and infrastructure bottlenecks, and supply chain limitations."

Prices for crude oil and diesel have surged worldwide since the West Asia war started in late February. The resulting hostilities have curtailed global fuel shipments, while concurrent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries have further constricted international supplies.

The escalating surge in fuel costs presents a direct political challenge for Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, as Republicans fight to hold majorities in both the Senate and the House. Public discontent over economic pressures remains high; a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll that closed Monday showed just 36% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the economy.

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The administration is moving quickly to leverage available resources. Last year, Trump signed legislation allocating $1 billion in Defense Production Act funds specifically earmarked for energy projects deemed vital to national security.

Last week, Vice President JD Vance announced the administration would deploy DPA funding to expand a Texas refinery operated by Delek US Holdings.

While the memo did not name additional individual projects, officials expect the mechanism to back key refining retrofits and logistical choke points.

The intervention comes despite high baseline US output, which averaged roughly 13.6 million barrels of daily crude production in 2025 to lead global crude generation.

Industry stakeholders expect the emergency action to relieve local processing constraints, though energy analysts caution that structural capacity additions will still require time to yield lower prices at the pump. Environmental groups have criticized using national defense statutes to finance additional fossil fuel infrastructure, setting up legal and policy battles over energy transition efforts.