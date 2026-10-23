Apple iPhone Duo sale begins today in India: Prices, store timings and how to buy

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iPhone Duo India launch - Store timings on October 23

Apple’s official store pages list special opening hours of 8 am on Friday, October 23, for all six Indian outlets. The stores will close at 10 pm, except Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, which closes at 9:30 pm. Some services, including Genius Bar appointments, may not be available during these special hours.

The 6 Apple stores in India are:

Apple Saket in New Delhi

Apple Noida at DLF Mall of India

Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru

Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai

Apple Koregaon Park in Pune

You can check addresses and contact details on Apple’s official India store list.

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However, if you are planning to walk into an Apple Store and buy the iPhone Duo directly, you may need to reconsider. According to Reuters, India is among the markets where the device will be available for in-store pickup of online orders rather than walk-in purchases. You can place an order through Apple’s website and select an available pickup option, but availability will depend on stock and the options shown at checkout.

iPhone Duo price in India and stock shortage

The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant costs ₹3,24,900, while the 1TB version is priced at ₹3,74,900. You can also order through Apple’s website, subject to availability, but the online store limits purchases to two units per order.

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According to Mint, the expected first-week supply of around 6,000 units is contributing to shortages and grey-market demand. The report said that some sellers were asking for premiums of up to ₹50,000 above the retail price. These are reported resale prices, not official Apple prices.

If you plan to buy the iPhone Duo, check the latest delivery estimate and confirm local availability before heading out. The purchase limit does not guarantee immediate delivery or in-store stock.