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Apple iPhone Duo sale begins today in India: Prices, store timings and how to buy

Apple iPhone Duo sale begins today in India: Prices, store timings and how to buy

Apple’s first foldable iPhone reaches Indian stores amid tight supply and long delivery estimates, with buyers facing a purchase limit and an early start at retail outlets.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 5:00 AM IST
Apple iPhone Duo sale begins today in India: Prices, store timings and how to buyApple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India on October 23.(Photo:Apple)
SUMMARY
  • Apple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India today, with prices starting at ₹2,99,900
  • Apple’s six Indian stores open at 8 am, but walk-in purchases may not be available
  • Only around 6,000 units are expected in India’s first week.

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, goes on sale in India today, Friday, October 23, but getting one on launch day may be tough. Pre-orders opened on October 16, and Apple has limited online orders to two units per customer as delivery timelines stretch.

According to Mint, only about 6,000 units are expected to reach India in the first week, adding to availability concerns. Apple has not officially confirmed this inventory figure. If you want to buy the ₹2.99-lakh smartphone in person, you can visit Apple’s six retail stores across India, which will open earlier than usual today amid the store launch.

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MUST READ | Apple caps iPhone Duo orders at 2 per customer as foldable faces delivery delays

iPhone Duo India launch - Store timings on October 23

Apple’s official store pages list special opening hours of 8 am on Friday, October 23, for all six Indian outlets. The stores will close at 10 pm, except Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, which closes at 9:30 pm. Some services, including Genius Bar appointments, may not be available during these special hours.

The 6 Apple stores in India are:

  • Apple Saket in New Delhi
  • Apple Noida at DLF Mall of India
  • Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru
  • Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai
  • Apple Koregaon Park in Pune

You can check addresses and contact details on Apple’s official India store list.

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DON'T MISS | Apple Pencil support is coming to iPhone Duo with iOS 27.2: What you need to know

However, if you are planning to walk into an Apple Store and buy the iPhone Duo directly, you may need to reconsider. According to Reuters, India is among the markets where the device will be available for in-store pickup of online orders rather than walk-in purchases. You can place an order through Apple’s website and select an available pickup option, but availability will depend on stock and the options shown at checkout.

iPhone Duo price in India and stock shortage

The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant costs ₹3,24,900, while the 1TB version is priced at ₹3,74,900. You can also order through Apple’s website, subject to availability, but the online store limits purchases to two units per order.

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According to Mint, the expected first-week supply of around 6,000 units is contributing to shortages and grey-market demand. The report said that some sellers were asking for premiums of up to ₹50,000 above the retail price. These are reported resale prices, not official Apple prices.

If you plan to buy the iPhone Duo, check the latest delivery estimate and confirm local availability before heading out. The purchase limit does not guarantee immediate delivery or in-store stock.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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