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Jio IPO: Listing-day pop or long-term wealth creation? What investors should know

Jio IPO: Listing-day pop or long-term wealth creation? What investors should know

Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO has attracted bids worth over ₹3.73 lakh crore, raising expectations of listing gains. However, Harsh Soni, Founder of NYVO Money, says investors should focus on Jio’s long-term growth prospects, earnings potential and valuation rather than the listing-day pop alone.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 5:10 AM IST
Jio IPO: Listing-day pop or long-term wealth creation? What investors should knowJio Platforms has built a substantial position in India’s digital economy, with 533.3 million customers, including 284.9 million 5G users.

The ₹30,213-crore Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) attracted bids worth over ₹3.73 lakh crore, with the issue subscribed 5.54 times by 6:56 pm on Thursday, October 22. While strong demand and a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹240 have raised expectations of listing gains, investors should also assess Jio’s long-term growth prospects, business fundamentals and valuation, says Harsh Soni, Founder of NYVO Money, a SEBI-registered investment adviser.

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“I don't invest for listing gains. A listing pop lasts one day and depends on luck. Wealth gets built over years, by owning businesses that keep growing,” Soni said, highlighting the difference between short-term trading and long-term investing.

The IPO remains open until October 23, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) leading demand at 13.29 times subscription. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 5.89 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 1.53 times. Employee and existing shareholder categories were subscribed 2.09 times and four times, respectively.

With allotment expected on October 26 and listing scheduled for October 28, investors must decide whether to pursue a potential listing-day profit or hold the shares for the longer term.

Jio’s financial performance supports the long-term investment case

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Jio Platforms has built a substantial position in India’s digital economy, with 533.3 million customers, including 284.9 million 5G users, according to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The company carries around 60% of India’s wireless data traffic.

MUST READ: Jio Platforms IPO: subscribed 5.57x on Day 2; issue draws bids worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore

Its financial performance has strengthened. Revenue from operations increased from ₹1,09,558 crore in FY24 to ₹1,46,885 crore in FY26, while profit after tax rose from ₹21,423 crore to ₹30,049 crore. EBITDA margins improved from 50.2% to 51.9% over the same period.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased from ₹181.7 per month in FY24 to ₹214 in FY26. Jio is also expanding its 5G network, home broadband and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled services, which could support future growth.

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According to Soni, the investment decision should focus on whether Jio can continue growing its customer base, increase ARPU and data consumption, and reduce debt over time.

Listing gains versus long-term returns

The reported GMP of ₹240 over the upper IPO price band of ₹1,119 implies an indicative listing price of ₹1,359, or a premium of around 21.45%. However, GMP is unofficial and can change before listing. It does not guarantee the price at which shares will trade.

Soni cautions against relying on a potential listing pop. Large IPOs are often priced with investor demand and business prospects in mind, while allotment quantities can limit the absolute gains available to individual investors.

For long-term investors, the focus should instead be on earnings growth, customer retention, ARPU, debt reduction and Jio’s ability to monetise its digital ecosystem.

“My simple view: if you believe in the India growth story, Jio is one of the cleanest ways to own a piece of it,” Soni said. He added that investors should apply with money they will not need for five to 10 years and assess the valuation before investing.

ALSO READ: Jio IPO Day 2: Can Akash Ambani repeat Dhirubhai Ambani's legacy of wealth creation?

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What risks should investors consider?

Jio’s growth depends partly on tariff increases, which can affect customer retention and subscriber additions. Regulatory changes, competition and substantial network investment requirements also remain risks. Its return on capital declined from 12.83% in FY24 to 10.76% in FY26, highlighting the importance of monitoring how efficiently investments generate returns.

“A great company bought at too high a price can still give average returns,” Soni said, underscoring the importance of valuation alongside business quality.

Ultimately, listing gains depend on short-term market sentiment, while long-term returns depend on earnings growth and the price paid at entry. Investors should read the RHP, assess their financial goals and investment horizon, and consult a financial adviser before making a decision.

DO READ: Jio IPO: Can Akash Ambani turn Reliance’s telecom giant into a technology powerhouse?

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 5:10 AM IST
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