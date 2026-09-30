Flydubai Dubai-Israel flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after pilots get into physical fight: Report

Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Israel when it diverted over Jordanian airspace towards Saudi Arabia. The Boeing 737 transmitted a general emergency signal before sending another signal several minutes later indicating possible unlawful interference, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

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The aircraft later transmitted another general emergency signal before landing at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, the website said.

An Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the pilots had transmitted the emergency signals after getting into a physical altercation with each other. It was not immediately clear if either pilot had intentionally transmitted the signal.

Flydubai was not immediately available for comment.

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The incident initially raised concerns over a possible hijacking. However, the Israeli prime minister's office said the incident was not believed to have been a hijacking.

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Three Israeli security officials earlier told Reuters that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations over the flight. Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir also held a "situational assessment" with the commander of the air force and other military officials, Israel's military said in a statement.

Flydubai operates daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, a route that is popular among Israeli nationals. Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have official diplomatic relations.