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Raymond shares in a bull run, zoom 276% in six months; should you buy?

Raymond shares in a bull run, zoom 276% in six months; should you buy?

RAYMOND1,185.75(0.49%)

Raymond stock rose 5% to a high of Rs 1241.40 today against the previous close of Rs 1184.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8066 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Raymond shares in a bull run, zoom 276% in six months; should you buy? Raymond stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of diversified conglomerate Raymond Ltd are in a bull run for the last six months. Rising 276%  during the period, the stock hit a fresh 52 week high in the current session. Raymond stock rose 5% to a high of Rs 1241.40 today against the previous close of Rs 1184.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8066 crore.

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The stock has gained 108% in the last three months.

Raymond stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

A total of 0.62 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.53 crore. RSI of the stock rose above the 70 mark indicating the stock is trading in the oversold zone. It RSI stands at 82 in the current session.

Time to buy or sell?

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1100 while resistance stands at Rs 1250. A decisive breakout above Rs 1250 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1300. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1,100- Rs 1300 range."

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Raymond is in a strong bullish uptrend. The recent breakout above the Rs 1,100– Rs 1,150 zone has been supported by strong volumes, confirming buying interest. However, RSI at 83.34 indicates an overbought condition, so a short-term consolidation or profit booking cannot be ruled out. Immediate resistance is at Rs 1,240. Support lies at Rs 1,150–Rs 1,170 with Major support at Rs 1,100. Outlook on the stock is bullish, but avoid chasing at current levels because of the overbought RSI. A breakout above Rs 1,240 with sustained volume can open the way toward Rs 1,300– Rs 1,310."

Aerospace & Defense Expansion

Recently, the company entered the higher-value aero-structures segment. It subsidiary JK Maini Global Aerospace won a tender to assemble wing and centre fuselage structures for an indigenous fighter aircraft programme The win adds to a strong aerospace franchise, which grew revenue 40% YoY in Q1FY27 at about 21% EBITDA margins and has an Rs 5960 crore order book. This also led to positive sentiment around the stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 12:49 PM IST
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