Raymond shares in a bull run, zoom 276% in six months; should you buy?

Raymond stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

A total of 0.62 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.53 crore. RSI of the stock rose above the 70 mark indicating the stock is trading in the oversold zone. It RSI stands at 82 in the current session.

Time to buy or sell?

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1100 while resistance stands at Rs 1250. A decisive breakout above Rs 1250 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1300. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1,100- Rs 1300 range."

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Raymond is in a strong bullish uptrend. The recent breakout above the Rs 1,100– Rs 1,150 zone has been supported by strong volumes, confirming buying interest. However, RSI at 83.34 indicates an overbought condition, so a short-term consolidation or profit booking cannot be ruled out. Immediate resistance is at Rs 1,240. Support lies at Rs 1,150–Rs 1,170 with Major support at Rs 1,100. Outlook on the stock is bullish, but avoid chasing at current levels because of the overbought RSI. A breakout above Rs 1,240 with sustained volume can open the way toward Rs 1,300– Rs 1,310."

Aerospace & Defense Expansion

Recently, the company entered the higher-value aero-structures segment. It subsidiary JK Maini Global Aerospace won a tender to assemble wing and centre fuselage structures for an indigenous fighter aircraft programme The win adds to a strong aerospace franchise, which grew revenue 40% YoY in Q1FY27 at about 21% EBITDA margins and has an Rs 5960 crore order book. This also led to positive sentiment around the stock.