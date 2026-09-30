PayU brings Apple Pay to merchant network in India: What users need to know

PayU said its integration will allow lakhs of Indian merchants on its network to offer Apple Pay through its unified checkout. The fintech company said the move will help merchants provide customers with a faster and more convenient payment option while navigating technical integration and compliance requirements.

“PayU is proud to bring Apple Pay to lakhs of Indian merchants, enabling a new era of secure and seamless authentication solutions for digital payments,” said Nikhil Mehta, Senior Vice President – Partnerships & Business Head - Growth Initiatives at PayU.

PayU said the integration could also help merchants improve checkout conversion by giving consumers another payment option.

How Apple Pay works in India

For in-store payments, users can double-click the side button on an iPhone, authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or their device passcode, and hold the device near a contactless payment terminal.

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Apple Pay can also be used for purchases within supported apps and on websites through Safari. Users do not need to repeatedly enter card details, shipping information or billing details at checkout.

The service is currently available only to customers with eligible Axis Bank credit cards on Visa or Mastercard. RuPay cards are not supported at launch.

According to RBI data cited by Reuters, Axis Bank had 16.26 million active credit cards in July.

Apple Pay: Security and privacy

Security and privacy are central to Apple Pay’s payment system. Apple said actual card numbers are not stored on the device or its servers and are not shared with merchants.

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Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned to the card. This number is encrypted and stored in the device’s Secure Element, a dedicated chip designed to protect payment information.

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Each transaction also uses a one-time unique dynamic security code, while payments require authentication through Face ID, Touch ID or the device passcode.

Devices and merchant acceptance

Apple Pay requires an iPhone XR or later running iOS 18 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 11 or later, paired with a compatible iPhone.

However, acceptance may initially vary between merchants because Apple Pay needs to be enabled on compatible contactless terminals. PayU’s integration expands availability across its merchant network, while broader acceptance is expected to develop as more merchants and payment providers enable the service.

PayU said it currently serves more than 4.5 lakh businesses and supports over 100 online payment methods, including cards, net banking, EMIs, pay-later options, QR payments, UPI and wallets.

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