Flydubai flight incident: Israel to tighten pilot screening measures after mid-air emergency

He added that Netanyahu had personally instructed authorities to "ramp up security" across all airlines operating flights to Israel.

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The Flydubai incident has sharpened concerns about global aviation security, particularly in the conflict-prone Middle East region. Israeli officials said the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar before passengers and crew overpowered him, allowing other pilots on board to land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.

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Following the attack, Flydubai temporarily suspended flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv on recommendations from Israel's Shin Bet security agency while investigations continue.

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While Israel already maintains some of the world's strictest aviation security protocols, officials said the new checks would add another layer of review for flight crews. Philip Baum, a visiting professor of aviation security at Coventry University, told Reuters that pilots typically undergo extensive background checks along with regular medical and psychological assessments throughout their careers.

"Every pilot goes through extensive background checks but also continuous medical and psychological assessments," he said.

However, enforcement standards can vary significantly between countries and airlines, as the International Civil Aviation Organization sets broad guidelines but leaves specific implementation to individual carriers and national authorities.

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Israeli officials emphasised that the enhanced screening would ensure full visibility over who is operating flights into Israeli airspace, regardless of the airline's nationality.