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Flydubai flight incident: Israel to tighten pilot screening measures after mid-air emergency

Flydubai flight incident: Israel to tighten pilot screening measures after mid-air emergency

Israeli officials said the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar before passengers and crew overpowered him, allowing other pilots on board to land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:33 AM IST
Flydubai flight incident: Israel to tighten pilot screening measures after mid-air emergencyPassengers from a FlyDubai flight to Israel from UAE that was diverted to Saudi Arabia after an emergency signal arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Photo: Reuters)

Israel will significantly tighten security checks on all pilots flying into the country, a move ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a dramatic mid-air attack on a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv. The decision comes after passengers and crew foiled a co-pilot's attempt to crash the aircraft on Wednesday by stabbing the captain and sending the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

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Doron Spielman, a spokesperson for Netanyahu's office, told Reuters that the new measures would apply to both Israeli and foreign carriers. "Every pilot that is going to be flying into Israel, we are going to know the pilots' identities, know who they are, and do some type of security check," Spielman said.

He added that Netanyahu had personally instructed authorities to "ramp up security" across all airlines operating flights to Israel.

MUST READ: 'He prevented another 9/11': Netanyahu on flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight passenger who steadied plunging aircraft

The Flydubai incident has sharpened concerns about global aviation security, particularly in the conflict-prone Middle East region. Israeli officials said the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar before passengers and crew overpowered him, allowing other pilots on board to land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.

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Following the attack, Flydubai temporarily suspended flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv on recommendations from Israel's Shin Bet security agency while investigations continue.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Pilot tried to crash the plane': Netanyahu shares dramatic details on Flydubai flight

While Israel already maintains some of the world's strictest aviation security protocols, officials said the new checks would add another layer of review for flight crews. Philip Baum, a visiting professor of aviation security at Coventry University, told Reuters that pilots typically undergo extensive background checks along with regular medical and psychological assessments throughout their careers.

"Every pilot goes through extensive background checks but also continuous medical and psychological assessments," he said.

However, enforcement standards can vary significantly between countries and airlines, as the International Civil Aviation Organization sets broad guidelines but leaves specific implementation to individual carriers and national authorities.

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SEE WHY: 14,000 feet in 29 seconds: Flydubai flight's dramatic drop after pilots' mid-air fight

Israeli officials emphasised that the enhanced screening would ensure full visibility over who is operating flights into Israeli airspace, regardless of the airline's nationality.

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:33 AM IST
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