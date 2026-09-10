Macaques by day, wild boars by night : How wildlife is putting Nepal’s hillside farms at risk

The problem is especially difficult for families who depend on farming for food and income. Many rural communities are also losing younger workers to cities and other areas in search of education and jobs, leaving fewer people to work in and guard the fields.

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Terraced farming has long shaped Nepal’s mid-hills, where farmers grow maize, millet, rice, legumes and potatoes on steep slopes. But farmland in many areas sits close to woodland and scrub, bringing crops and wildlife into closer contact.

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Rhesus macaques are among the most persistent crop raiders. Troops can contain hundreds of animals, and farmers use slings, sticks and improvised noise-making devices to chase them away. The animals can move from one field to another, meaning farmers may have to spend hours following them.

Wildlife damage does not stop after dark. Indian crested porcupines move through fields at night, while wild boars root through crops and disturb the soil.

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Fewer people are left to guard the fields

The conflict is taking place alongside growing rural out-migration.

Younger people are leaving communities for education, employment and better access to services such as healthcare.

As working-age residents leave, fewer people remain to cultivate and protect farmland. Terraces that once had several people working on them may be cultivated less often or left unused, making them easier targets for wildlife.

A research study from Mangalsen Municipality in Achham District, titled 'Community School Education under Threat. The Impact of Monkey and Wild Boar Infestation and Rural Out Migration in Mangalsen Municipality, Nepal', cited by The Times of India, linked monkey and wild boar conflict with falling agricultural productivity and increased out-migration.

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Some communities have responded with dangerous methods. The NTNC has documented cases involving mass drownings and high-voltage traps.

The National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC), established in 1982 by a Legislative Act, is an autonomous and not-for-profit organization mandated to work in the field of nature conservation in Nepal.

Farmers may also be missing out on financial support. Nepal has a compensation system for wildlife-related crop damage, but the NTNC reported that around 80% of affected farmers did not know they were eligible to claim compensation.

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Can better forests help?

Sabina Koirala, a PhD researcher studying human-monkey conflict, has suggested that Nepal’s reforestation policies from the 1970s may be one factor behind the problem.

Large areas were planted with fast-growing Australian pine to increase forest cover. While this expanded tree cover, pine does not offer macaques the same range of edible resources as a diverse native forest.

Koirala has suggested planting native fruit-bearing trees to provide macaques with more natural food and potentially reduce their reliance on farmland.

Other measures being discussed include crops that are less attractive to wildlife, community patrols and better access to compensation.

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But there is still limited large-scale evidence showing which combination of measures works consistently across Nepal’s diverse mid-hill landscapes. For farming communities already dealing with migration and labour shortages, finding a way to protect crops while living alongside wildlife remains a growing challenge.