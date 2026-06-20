'Being your friend didn't help...', Meloni fires back at Trump's G7 photo row

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump exchanged sharp public remarks after Trump criticised her over Italy's position on Iran and claimed she had sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France. In a response posted on Instagram on Saturday, Meloni rejected Trump's comments and said her popularity depended on defending Italy's national interest.

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"As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," Meloni said. She also pushed back against Trump's criticism of restrictions on US military facilities in Italy, saying the country remained sovereign and that existing agreements could not be violated.

Meloni's response came after Trump posted a lengthy message on Truth Social, accusing her of trying to repair relations with Washington after she had earlier rejected his claim that she had "begged" him for a photograph. Addressing Trump directly, Meloni wrote: "President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."

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The public dispute intensified on June 20, when Trump renewed his criticism of Meloni and linked the photograph dispute to her refusal to support the US-led military campaign against Iran. He suggested that her stand had hurt her standing in Italy and said she was now trying to move closer to Washington after what he described as America's military victory over Tehran.

In his post, Trump wrote: "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)."

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Trump also returned to his complaints over Italy's lack of operational cooperation during the Middle East conflict, focusing on Rome's refusal to allow the US military access to its airfields. "She wouldn't even let us use Italy's landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' NATO Allies," he wrote.

He ended the post by rejecting any suggestion of reconciliation, saying: "Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!" Meloni answered those complaints by saying: "Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister. Italy remains a sovereign nation."

The fallout has also had diplomatic consequences. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his scheduled official trip to the United States and described Trump's comments as "serious and offensive" to Meloni and the entire nation. The exchange has left a public rift between Meloni and Trump centred on personal remarks, Italy's position on Iran, and Rome's insistence on its national sovereignty.