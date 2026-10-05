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‘Got the law involved’: FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singer Alexis Wilkins

‘Got the law involved’: FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singer Alexis Wilkins

Patel, an Indian-American lawyer and former congressional investigator, was appointed FBI director during US President Donald Trump’s administration. Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator who released her debut album in 2023.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 2:12 PM IST
‘Got the law involved’: FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singer Alexis WilkinsKash Patel and Alexis Wilkins first met in Nashville in 2022 and began dating the following year.

FBI Director Kash Patel, 46, and country singer Alexis Wilkins, 27, have announced their engagement after dating for more than three years.

Wilkins shared the news on October 4, in a post on X. A monochrome photograph showed the couple standing together as Wilkins displayed her diamond engagement ring.

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“Went and got the law involved,” Wilkins wrote in the caption, adding heart and engagement-ring emojis. Patel later reposted the announcement on his own account and responded with the same emojis. However,The couple has not publicly announced a wedding date.

Relationship began in Nashville

Patel and Wilkins reportedly met at an event in Nashville in 2022. They began dating the following year and have largely kept details of their relationship private.

Wilkins was also present when Patel was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025. Her support for Patel has occasionally drawn public attention, particularly as he has faced scrutiny in his role as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

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Patel, an Indian-American lawyer and former congressional investigator, was appointed FBI director during US President Donald Trump’s administration. Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator who released her debut album in 2023.

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Scrutiny over government aircraft

Patel has also faced criticism over his use of government resources. He came under scrutiny over several trips on FBI aircraft that critics said did not appear to have a clear law-enforcement purpose. One such trip involved an FBI jet flying to State College, Pennsylvania, where Wilkins performed the national anthem at a professional wrestling event.

The episode prompted questions about whether government resources had been used to support a personal or non-official engagement.

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Patel defends fiancée

The engagement announcement comes as Wilkins has faced criticism and controversy online. In a statement shared on X, Patel described attacks against her as “disgustingly baseless” and called Wilkins the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life.

The announcement quickly attracted reactions from supporters and political observers, with many focusing on Wilkins’ playful reference to Patel’s law-enforcement position.

Neither Patel nor Wilkins has revealed further details about the proposal, the ring or their wedding plans.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 2:12 PM IST
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