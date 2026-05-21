‘Millions stolen...': FBI chief Kash Patel hails action on India-linked tech scam network

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has dismantled an India-linked call centre operation accused of running large-scale tech support scams that allegedly cheated hundreds of elderly Americans and victims in other countries out of millions of dollars.

The crackdown, announced by FBI Director Kash Patel, also led to guilty pleas from two senior executives accused of enabling the fraudulent operation through telecom and analytics services.

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In a post on X (formally twitter), Patel described the case as a “massive scam call center operation out of India” that targeted senior citizens using fake tech support schemes. He said the FBI, working with interagency partners, had successfully dismantled the network.

Huge story out of @FBIBoston - the FBI shut down a massive scam call center operation out of India that targeted elderly victims here in America, and two executives have now pled guilty in the investigation.



These people defrauded hundreds of elderly Americans out of millions… pic.twitter.com/P230ICDWef — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 21, 2026

“These people defrauded hundreds of elderly Americans out of millions using tech support scams,” Patel wrote, while urging families to remain alert to online and phone-based fraud targeting older people. “Please check in on your loved ones and report any suspicious activity you may see to law enforcement - 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

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Former CEO, CSO admit role

According to court documents, former CEO Adam Young and former Chief Strategy Officer Harrison Gevirtz admitted to operating a telecommunications business that knowingly serviced customers engaged in tech-support fraud.

Both pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony — a US federal offence involving deliberate concealment or failure to report a known crime. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 16, 2026.

Investigators alleged that the company’s executives failed to monitor clients despite knowing many were running fraudulent tech-support campaigns. Court filings further stated that employees were allegedly directed to market the firm’s services to scam operators and, in some instances, connected fraud-linked customers with others who could assist their illegal activities.

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FBI says victims lost millions

The FBI said tech support scams continue to be one of the fastest-growing cyber-enabled frauds in the United States, particularly affecting senior citizens.

Citing official figures, the agency said Americans lost nearly $2.1 billion to tech-support scams last year alone. In Rhode Island, residents reportedly lost at least $5.7 million.

Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, called the conduct of the executives “downright despicable.”

“By their own admission, they willfully profited from telemarketing and tech support scammers, here and abroad, who preyed on the elderly, exploited the vulnerable, and drained victims of their life savings and peace of mind,” Docks said.

He added that behind every fraudulent call was “a real person left frightened, humiliated, or financially shattered,” warning that the FBI would continue pursuing individuals and companies that support global scam networks.

Tech support scams under scrutiny

Tech support scams typically involve fraudsters impersonating legitimate software companies or cybersecurity teams. Victims are falsely told their computers or bank accounts have been compromised and are then manipulated into transferring money or granting remote access to devices.

India-based call centres have repeatedly come under scrutiny in international cybercrime investigations over the past decade, with US authorities increasingly coordinating with Indian agencies to identify and dismantle cross-border scam operations.

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5 Headline Options

FBI Shuts India-Based Call Centre In Multi-Million Dollar Scam Targeting Elderly Americans

FBI Busts India Call Centre Fraud; Former CEO, CSO Plead Guilty In Tech Scam Case

Elderly Americans Lost Millions: FBI Dismantles India-Linked Tech Support Scam Network

FBI Cracks Down On India-Based Scam Operation Accused Of Defrauding Seniors Worldwide

‘Downright Despicable’: FBI Exposes India Call Centre Scam That Targeted Elderly Victims

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