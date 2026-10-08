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Rajasthan’s small-business credit boom: Why lending is growing faster than the national average

Rajasthan’s small-business credit boom: Why lending is growing faster than the national average

Rajasthan’s small-business credit portfolio is expanding faster than the national average, signalling strong financing demand across the state’s MSME ecosystem. At ₹3.4 lakh crore, the portfolio grew 16.8% year-on-year in June 2026, led by sole proprietors and emerging business centres.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 1:18 PM IST
Rajasthan’s small-business credit boom: Why lending is growing faster than the national averageRajasthan’s small-business credit portfolio reached ₹3.4 lakh crore in June 2026, growing 16.8% YoY versus 14.9% nationally and accounting for 6.8% of India’s total.

Rajasthan has emerged as one of India’s stronger small-business credit markets, with lending growth outpacing the national average while maintaining relatively healthy asset quality, according to the fifth edition of the CRIF-SIDBI Small Business Spotlight Report, released on October 8.

The state’s small-business credit portfolio stood at ₹3.4 lakh crore in June 2026, accounting for 6.8% of India’s overall small-business credit. The portfolio grew 16.8% year-on-year, compared with 14.9% growth nationally.

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Rajasthan vs India

Metric Rajasthan India
Small-business credit portfolio ₹3.4 lakh crore ₹50.9 lakh crore
YoY portfolio growth 16.8% 14.9%
Share of national portfolio 6.8% 100%
PAR 91–180 0.9% 1.2%


The report attributes Rajasthan’s performance to its diversified economy, large MSME base and sustained policy support. The state had more than 53 lakh registered MSMEs, according to the report.

A key driver of the expansion is the growing role of sole proprietors. Across India, their portfolio increased 19.3% YoY, while active loans jumped 27.4%, indicating that credit access is widening rather than growth being driven solely by larger exposures.

Overall small-business credit reached ₹50.9 lakh crore nationally in June 2026, up 14.9% YoY.

Rajasthan’s credit growth is also becoming more diversified. Manufacturing accounts for 45.4% of enterprise exposure, higher than the roughly 42% national share. However, services are now expanding faster, recording 15.6% YoY growth. Machinery and equipment emerged as the strongest-performing manufacturing industry, combining portfolio growth with improving delinquency trends.

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What is driving Rajasthan’s credit growth?

Growth driver Key finding
Sole proprietors 18.9% YoY portfolio growth
Services 15.6% YoY growth
Manufacturing 45.4% of enterprise exposure
Sikar and Nagaur Growing faster than state average
Low-risk enterprise exposure 77.3%

The expansion is also spreading beyond established business centres. Sikar and Nagaur are growing materially faster than the state average, suggesting a more dispersed pattern of small-business activity across the state.

Importantly, faster lending has not so far translated into a deterioration in portfolio quality. Rajasthan’s PAR 91–180 stood at 0.9%, below the national 1.2%. The state also has a stronger borrower risk profile, with 77.3% of enterprise exposure classified in low-risk categories, compared with 70.9% nationally.

The broader national picture is similarly supportive: overall PAR 91–180 improved to 1.2% from 1.5% a year earlier, although the rise in very-high-risk exposure among sole proprietors underlines the need for continued risk monitoring.

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Overall, the CRIF-SIDBI findings suggest Rajasthan is combining faster credit expansion with relatively strong repayment performance, as formal credit penetration deepens across established and emerging MSME centres.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 1:18 PM IST
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