'Satcom rules apply equally to all': Govt rejects Musk's claim of Starlink being blocked in India

The rebuttal came after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed on X that Starlink was being blocked by "certain oligarchs" in India to maintain a "monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people". Musk described the alleged hurdles as "a crime against the people of India".

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The comments followed a social media post arguing that India should accelerate Starlink's approvals and spectrum allocation, citing gaps in rural connectivity and the satellite operator's potential to provide broadband services in remote and difficult-to-reach regions.

Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

Responding to the allegations, the government said it has put in place a "fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework" for all telecommunications services, including satellite communications.

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The ministry said licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers using non-geostationary satellite constellations. Under the terms of these licences, every operator must demonstrate compliance with security conditions before being allowed to move to the next stage of the regulatory process.

"Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees," the ministry said.

It added that a licensed operator can proceed to seek spectrum assignment only after completing the security assessment process.

"At present, all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage," the ministry said, rejecting suggestions that the framework or its implementation is unfair or discriminatory.

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Starlink beams are turned off over India, so the claim that they were used by anyone for any reason is absolutely false https://t.co/y3R2L5JV7h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

The statement marks the government's first direct response to Musk's remarks and underlines New Delhi's position that security compliance, rather than preferential treatment or competitive considerations, will determine the pace of approvals for satellite communication services in the country.