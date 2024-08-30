Heatwave alert! This village in Southern Iran recorded 82.2°C on heat index

As heatwaves sweep across various nations, a weather station near Dayrestan Airport in southern Iran has reportedly recorded a staggering heat index of 82.2°C (180°F) and a dew point of 36.1°C (97°F). If confirmed, these readings would mark the highest temperature index ever documented on Earth.

According to data from the US National Weather Service, the extreme temperatures were logged on Thursday, with an air temperature of 38.9°C (102°F) and relative humidity at 85%, resulting in the startling heat index, as reported by Hindustan Times.

In response to the alarming figures, US-based meteorologist Colin McCarthy has called for an official investigation to verify the validity of the reported data.

He raised concerns over the accuracy of the findings, noting that other weather stations in the area reported significantly lower dew points, typically in the low 30s Celsius. “An official investigation will need to be completed to determine if these readings are accurate,” McCarthy stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If these readings are confirmed this would be the highest heat index and dew point ever recorded on Earth. pic.twitter.com/SUfYnJGERT — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 28, 2024

The situation is deepened by an ongoing historic heatwave affecting much of the Middle East. McCarthy highlighted recent recordings from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, which holds the world record for dew point at 95°F (35°C); a station there has recently measured dew points as high as 93°F (33.9°C).

If the figures from Iran are substantiated, they would indicate a surpassing of previous temperature records, emphasising the increasingly severe heat conditions in the region. Climate scientists have warned that such extreme heat events may become more frequent due to global warming.

Iran’s Meteorological Organisation has forecasted a gradual temperature increase starting August 31, although they reassured the public that it would not reach the extremes recorded on August 28. The agency noted that Tehran is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on September 5, possibly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

In light of these conditions, authorities in Iran and neighbouring countries have issued heat warnings, urging citizens to take necessary precautions against heat-related health issues. The region, already troubled by conflict, is struggling with unprecedented heat, with temperatures soaring near 50°C (122°F) in parts of Iraq and Iran.

This heatwave has also led to widespread electricity outages as residents prepare for the significant Arba’een pilgrimage in Iraq.

