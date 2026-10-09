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'His timely intervention helped...': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Trump not getting Nobel Peace Prize

'His timely intervention helped...': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Trump not getting Nobel Peace Prize

Islamabad had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his leadership and trade leverage that allegedly helped de-escalations and secure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 3:27 PM IST
'His timely intervention helped...': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Trump not getting Nobel Peace PrizePakistan PM's post came after Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, veteran South African jurist of Indian origin, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that US President Donald Trump played a historic role in advancing peace in the South Asia region. Islamabad had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his leadership and trade leverage that allegedly helped de-escalations and secure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

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Pakistan PM's post came after Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, veteran South African jurist of Indian origin, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

"President Donald Trump played a historic role in advancing peace in South Asia. His timely intervention helped bring Pakistan and India back from the brink and secure a ceasefire, that is holding till today. In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize," Sharif wrote on X.

He added, "We sincerely hope President's efforts to promote peace and prevent conflict in our region receive due recognition this time."

Trump has said on more than one occasion that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his attempts at a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. In May, Trump announced a ceasefire between both the countries after four days of fighting between the two nations.

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He even claimed that he told India and Pakistan that a ceasefire was necessary for them to maintain trade with the US. "I said, 'Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys [India and Pakistan]. Let's stop it," he told reporters.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his support on multiple forums, saying that Trump's timely intervention brought both the nuclear-armed countries back from the brink of war. New Delhi has consistently denied that the US served as a mediator to end the fighting in May this year, saying that there was no third-party mediation or intervention.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. Following this, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. The hostilities between both the countries came to an end with an understanding to stop the military actions following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides on May 10.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 3:27 PM IST
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