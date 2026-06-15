Hormuz management, $300 billion compensation fund, sanctions relief: What’s expected in the US-Iran peace deal

US-Iran deal: The proposed US-Iran peace deal is expected to include major sanctions relief, the possible release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets, a comprehensive ceasefire, and an arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports in Iranian news agency, ISNA.

The framework reportedly includes future negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme. Reports indicate sanctions relief is central to the deal and a main demand from Tehran. Iran could gain access to part of its frozen overseas assets, with between $10 billion and $14 billion expected to be released from an estimated $28 billion in blocked funds.

Advertisement

The framework reportedly envisages a complete ceasefire across all conflict zones and includes an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. On the nuclear issue, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles and nuclear facilities would remain inside the country, with the nuclear file to be addressed through future negotiations and monitoring mechanisms.

MUST READ | ‘Now complete’: US-Iran set to sign peace deal on Friday, Strait of Hormuz to open

One of the biggest claims is the proposed creation of a $300 billion compensation and reconstruction fund for Iran, though no official confirmation has emerged from Washington or Tehran. The memorandum also envisages the removal of US sanctions on Iran, but details on timing, scope, and verification remain unclear.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Iran would oversee management of the waterway and collect transit fees from commercial shipping. Trump stated the agreement would reopen the strait and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, it said.

Advertisement

However, some significant claims, such as a $300 billion compensation and reconstruction fund for Iran, have not been officially confirmed by Washington or Tehran.

The US and Iran are said to have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway carrying one-fifth of global oil supplies, following an in-person signing in Switzerland. US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the deal was complete, with officials stating the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 and the strait would open on Friday after the signing.

DON'T MISS | ‘We’re close to peace’: Trump rebukes Israel over Beirut strike; Iran says attack ‘won’t go unanswered’

Trump had announced that the deal with Iran is now complete. He also authorised the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade, adding, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" The strait is set to open on Friday after the official signing.

Advertisement

The deal finalisation coincided with Trump’s 80th birthday and followed a week of war and diplomacy, including US strikes on Iran and Trump stepping back from a threat to take control of Kharg Island, Iran’s oil export hub.