Top stocks in news: RIL, YES Bank, Nestle, DRL, Ipca, Power Grid, RBL Bank, Vedanta entities

Corporate actions today: Shares of SMC Global Securities shall trade ex-dividend today, while Kaynes Technology India shall remain in F&O ban.

Vedanta: Shares of four demerged entities from the metal major, namely —Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta and Iron & Steel — are set to make their stock market debut on Monday, June 15. These stocks were demerged from Vedanta entity in April 30, with record date as May 1, 2026.

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Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of RIL, marched into the global top 20 in the latest Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) rankings released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The report ranks the top PCT applicants based on published data. Jio Platforms reported that it had cumulatively filed 6,817 patents as of March 2026.

Nestle India: The FMCG major has rejected allegations regarding the presence of infestation in MAGGI noodles. It stated that it has not yet received the complaint sample from the complainant, as the account remains unreachable.

Dr Reddys Laboratories: The pharma major announced the first-to-market launch of Bosutinib Tablets 400 mg, a generic equivalent of Bosulif, in the United States, further expanding its oncology portfolio. Bosutinib Tablets (400 mg) was a first-to-file product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for this strength in the US.

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Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utilities player has been declared the successful bidder for establishing the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for proposed green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in the Kakinada area (Phase I) on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The project includes the establishment of a new 765/400 kV GIS substation.

YES Bank: The private lender has approved the appointment of MSKA & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants for their first year as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank for the financial year 2026-27 and the re-appointment of . CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank for their third year.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Eugia Unit-III, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, in Telangana from January 27 to February 6, 2026. The inspection concluded with 11 observations. The USFDA has now classified the facility's inspection status as official action indicated (OAI).

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IPCA Laboratories: The pharma firm has announced a definitive global licensing agreement granting IPCA access to BRL's proprietary high-concentration subcutaneous biologics delivery platform for the development and commercialization of multiple monoclonal antibody products targeting oncology and inflammatory diseases.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The company board of the oil marketing player has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19.25 per share for the financial year 2025–26. The record date has been fixed as August 14.

NLC India: The coal mining player has been declared the preferred bidder for the Govindpur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite Block in Sangareddy, Telangana, following the critical & strategic mineral blocks e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines on June 12.

RBL Bank: The company board has approved the appointment of Bhavin Lakhpatwala as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the bank with effect from June 12. Deepak Ruiya will cease to be a KMP of the bank and will continue in his role as Deputy CFO.

JSW Energy: The utilities company has signed a definitive agreement with Kolahai Infotech and SFI Parcel Services to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of Maruti Clean Coal and Power (MCCPL) for Rs 1,410 crore. MCCPL owns and operates a 300 MW thermal power project in Chhattisgarh. MCCPL will become its wholly owned subsidiary.

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Meesho: The new-age E-commerce player has announced the acquisition of Kirana Club, a community-led B2B commerce platform, for Rs 202.08 crore, to be completed in three tranches. Kirana Club will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, while Retail Pulse Labs (RPLPL) will become a step-down subsidiary. It will indirectly hold a 99.59 per cent stake through Kirana Club.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company board of directors has approved the preferential allotment of 77.02 lakh warrants worth Rs 600 crore to the promoter group. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 779 per warrant. The Board has approved the convening of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders on July 9.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infra and construction company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation for the development of a Gems & Jewellery Park in Raipur under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The accepted premium amount payable for the project is Rs 112.40 crore.

SEPC: The infra and engineering company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 673.32 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur, for the 4.08 MTPA crude steel expansion project.

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Karur Vysya Bank: The private lender bank has increased interest rates on its Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits and is now offering 7 percent per annum on US Dollar (USD) FCNR deposits with tenures of three years and above.

Oswal Pumps: The solar pump player has bagged orders of 63 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar projects across Bihar under the PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana valued at Rs 247 crore. The order is awarded by North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL), cover 57,492 consumer installations across the Motihari, Saharsa, and Ara circles.