Hormuz standoff deepens: Iran issues sweeping demands to US for strait access amid missile strikes

“The United States has no choice but to accept the existing situation; otherwise, it will incur costs far greater than those it has faced in the past,” Akraminia said in comments carried by Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

Tehran outlines mandates for Hormuz reopening

The stern warning came alongside a sweeping list of demands issued by the Supreme National Security Council, Iran's top security body. Published by state broadcaster and signed by council secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr — who also serves as a commander in the Revolutionary Guard — the statement asserted the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the US "corrects its behavior".

Under Tehran’s explicit terms, the US must never threaten Iran again, permanently end the war against Iran and its regional armed allies, lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, and pull its military forces from the region. Furthermore, Tehran demanded the US "completely compensate" Iran for war damages, lift all sanctions, and "unconditionally" release frozen assets.

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The US offered no immediate official response. Washington has consistently maintained that an acceptable agreement governing the strait must be secured prior to lifting any blockade.

Missile strikes hit commercial shipping in Gulf

The rhetorical escalation collided directly with immediate danger on the water. Emirati authorities reported on August 8 that an oil and gas vessel owned by Abu Dhabi's state company ADNOC was struck by an Iranian missile while transiting the strait.

ADNOC confirmed the attack caused no casualties, though it noted that over a dozen of its vessels have been targeted by drones and missiles since the U.S. and Israel launched war on Iran in February, leaving one crew member dead and 20 wounded.

Concurrently, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported a projectile strike on a vessel east of Khasab, Oman, which sparked a fire that was safely extinguished without casualties. It remained unconfirmed if this was the same ADNOC vessel.

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Despite the strikes, diplomatic channels remained partially open. Iran previously noted it was nearing a deal with Oman to co-manage the waterway, long regarded as an international passage. Oman confirmed Saturday that discussions were continuing "in a positive and constructive atmosphere," while firmly condemning attacks on commercial vessels.

Yemen conflict escalates

The broader regional fallout rippled into Yemen, where military forces launched targeted strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Spokesperson Col. Majed al-Nazili confirmed the operations targeted Houthi "sites and capabilities" across multiple front lines following rebel strikes in central and eastern Yemen.

The heavy exchanges threaten to shatter the fragile stability holding since a 2022 truce. United Nations envoy Hans Grundberg warned Friday that "Yemen today faces a greater risk of renewed large-scale conflict than at any point since the U.N.-brokered truce of April 2022."

Separately, diplomatic efforts moved forward in Turkey, where a parliamentary committee approved a draft law aimed at advancing peace with Kurdish PKK insurgents. The legislation, defining procedures for disarmament and conditional rehabilitation of former fighters, follows the PKK’s decision last year to disarm and disband.