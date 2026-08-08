6th-gen fighter tech: India turns to French-led European consortium to ensure air force doesn't lag

In a decisive move to secure long-term aerial dominance in an increasingly air-centric modern battle space, New Delhi has formally set its sights on acquiring sixth-generation combat aviation capabilities. The Ministry of Defence has initiated strategic efforts to co-join the French-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, seeking a clear roadmap from Paris to develop and induct next-generation fighter aircraft.
The development was revealed in a report presented in Parliament on August 7 by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Titled "Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations contained in the Twentieth Report of Standing Committee on Defence (18th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2026-27 on 'Army, Air Force, Navy, Joint Staff, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (Demand Nos. 20 and 21)'", the document outlines key measures required to future-proof the nation's air force.