6th-gen fighter tech: India turns to French-led European consortium to ensure air force doesn't lag

Highlighting the rapid evolution of modern warfare, the parliamentary panel urged the Defence Ministry to chart a definitive trajectory and "step forward the planning process" for acquiring sixth-generation platforms. The panel emphasized that a comprehensive technical upgrade of combat fleets remains a "top priority" for the Indian Air Force.

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Currently, global efforts to build sixth-generation stealth platforms are divided between two major international groups. "The Committee has been informed that two consortia are working on the sixth-generation aircraft. One is a consortium of the UK, Italy, and Japan and the another is a consortium of France and Germany and both are developing aircraft," the report stated.

To ensure Indian forces "do not lag" behind global adversaries in acquiring advanced aerial capabilities, the IAF is actively pursuing integration with an established international consortium.

Outlining its concrete steps to the panel, the Ministry of Defence stated that it has "initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join the sixth-generation fighter aircraft development programme viz., Future Combat Air System (FCAS) spearheaded by the French government," while requesting operational roadmaps and acquisition schedules from European partners.

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Meanwhile, progress continues on India’s domestic front. The design for the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been finalized, with discussions surrounding its manufacturing currently underway.

To maintain oversight, the committee requested that a "status report on development and making of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) may also be given at the time of submitting action taken statement for the perusal of the Committee," alongside a comprehensive update detailing "any roadmap prepared alongwith tentative timeline for acquisition of such aircraft may be given at the time of submitting action taken statement for the perusal of the Committee."