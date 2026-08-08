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6th-gen fighter tech: India turns to French-led European consortium to ensure air force doesn't lag

6th-gen fighter tech: India turns to French-led European consortium to ensure air force doesn't lag

Highlighting the rapid evolution of modern warfare, a parliamentary panel urged the Defence Ministry to chart a definitive trajectory and "step forward the planning process" for acquiring sixth-generation platforms.

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  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 4:35 PM IST
6th-gen fighter tech: India turns to French-led European consortium to ensure air force doesn't lagCurrently, global efforts to build sixth-generation stealth platforms are divided between two major international groups.

In a decisive move to secure long-term aerial dominance in an increasingly air-centric modern battle space, New Delhi has formally set its sights on acquiring sixth-generation combat aviation capabilities. The Ministry of Defence has initiated strategic efforts to co-join the French-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, seeking a clear roadmap from Paris to develop and induct next-generation fighter aircraft.

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The development was revealed in a report presented in Parliament on August 7 by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Titled "Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations contained in the Twentieth Report of Standing Committee on Defence (18th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2026-27 on 'Army, Air Force, Navy, Joint Staff, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (Demand Nos. 20 and 21)'", the document outlines key measures required to future-proof the nation's air force.

Highlighting the rapid evolution of modern warfare, the parliamentary panel urged the Defence Ministry to chart a definitive trajectory and "step forward the planning process" for acquiring sixth-generation platforms. The panel emphasized that a comprehensive technical upgrade of combat fleets remains a "top priority" for the Indian Air Force.

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Currently, global efforts to build sixth-generation stealth platforms are divided between two major international groups. "The Committee has been informed that two consortia are working on the sixth-generation aircraft. One is a consortium of the UK, Italy, and Japan and the another is a consortium of France and Germany and both are developing aircraft," the report stated.

To ensure Indian forces "do not lag" behind global adversaries in acquiring advanced aerial capabilities, the IAF is actively pursuing integration with an established international consortium.

Outlining its concrete steps to the panel, the Ministry of Defence stated that it has "initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join the sixth-generation fighter aircraft development programme viz., Future Combat Air System (FCAS) spearheaded by the French government," while requesting operational roadmaps and acquisition schedules from European partners.

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Meanwhile, progress continues on India’s domestic front. The design for the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been finalized, with discussions surrounding its manufacturing currently underway.

To maintain oversight, the committee requested that a "status report on development and making of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) may also be given at the time of submitting action taken statement for the perusal of the Committee," alongside a comprehensive update detailing "any roadmap prepared alongwith tentative timeline for acquisition of such aircraft may be given at the time of submitting action taken statement for the perusal of the Committee."

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Published on: Aug 8, 2026 4:35 PM IST
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