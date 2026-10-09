Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
'I may share it with Trump': Navi Pillay jokes about sharing Nobel prize with Donald Trump

'I may share it with Trump': Navi Pillay jokes about sharing Nobel prize with Donald Trump

Pillay’s comment appeared to allude to Trump’s repeated assertions that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve international conflicts and broker peace agreements

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 7:03 PM IST
'I may share it with Trump': Navi Pillay jokes about sharing Nobel prize with Donald TrumpNavi Pillay said her first reaction was that the announcement might be a joke

Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner, has drawn attention with a humorous remark about sharing the prestigious award with US President Donald Trump, moments after learning that she had won the honour.

“If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump,” the 85-year-old South African jurist joked as colleagues applauded her achievement. The remark came during a gathering in Nuremberg, Germany, where Pillay was surrounded by supporters following the announcement of her Nobel Peace Prize win. A video of the moment was shared by Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Fought apartheid, made judge by Nelson Mandela, changed genocide law - The remarkable life of Nobel winner Navi Pillay

Pillay’s comment appeared to allude to Trump’s repeated assertions that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve international conflicts and broker peace agreements.

Navi Pillay says she wanted to verify Nobel win

Despite the celebrations, Pillay initially struggled to believe the news. She said her first reaction was that the announcement might be a joke and that, as a lawyer and judge, she wanted to verify the information before accepting it.

Advertisement

The veteran jurist also stressed that an award carries greater meaning when the public believes the recipient deserves it. She dedicated the honour to survivors of international crimes, highlighting the people whose experiences have shaped her decades-long work in human rights and international justice.

Pillay also reflected on being praised for her courage, questioning why speaking the truth should require bravery. She said her approach had been guided by examining facts, interpreting the law and making impartial decisions.

ALSO READ: 'Navi' triumphs over Trump! Indian-origin Navanethem Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Why did Navi Pillay win the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Pillay for her efforts to promote international law and accountability for serious human rights violations. Her career has included several prominent roles in international justice, including serving as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Advertisement

Born in South Africa to a Tamil family, Pillay became the country's first non-white woman to serve as a High Court judge. Her career has spanned the struggle against apartheid, international criminal justice and investigations into alleged human rights violations in conflict zones.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more