'I may share it with Trump': Navi Pillay jokes about sharing Nobel prize with Donald Trump

READ THIS: Fought apartheid, made judge by Nelson Mandela, changed genocide law - The remarkable life of Nobel winner Navi Pillay

Pillay’s comment appeared to allude to Trump’s repeated assertions that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve international conflicts and broker peace agreements.

Amazing moment. Navi Pillay has received the Nobel Peace Prize ! https://t.co/HL3r1PJzLO We are at the Nuremberg Court; I cannot think of a stronger symbol for her Nobel prize. We are all so thrilled! This is her first reactions upon hearing the news: https://t.co/Crbj6XdiyQ — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) October 9, 2026

Navi Pillay says she wanted to verify Nobel win

Despite the celebrations, Pillay initially struggled to believe the news. She said her first reaction was that the announcement might be a joke and that, as a lawyer and judge, she wanted to verify the information before accepting it.

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The veteran jurist also stressed that an award carries greater meaning when the public believes the recipient deserves it. She dedicated the honour to survivors of international crimes, highlighting the people whose experiences have shaped her decades-long work in human rights and international justice.

Pillay also reflected on being praised for her courage, questioning why speaking the truth should require bravery. She said her approach had been guided by examining facts, interpreting the law and making impartial decisions.

ALSO READ: 'Navi' triumphs over Trump! Indian-origin Navanethem Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Why did Navi Pillay win the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Pillay for her efforts to promote international law and accountability for serious human rights violations. Her career has included several prominent roles in international justice, including serving as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

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Born in South Africa to a Tamil family, Pillay became the country's first non-white woman to serve as a High Court judge. Her career has spanned the struggle against apartheid, international criminal justice and investigations into alleged human rights violations in conflict zones.