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Sugar season 2026-27 begins on schedule, 107 mills start crushing; ISMA expects stable prices

Sugar season 2026-27 begins on schedule, 107 mills start crushing; ISMA expects stable prices

India has 36 lakh tonnes of carryover stocks, while sugar production has reached 4 lakh tonnes as of October 25, according to ISMA

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 7:41 PM IST
Sugar season 2026-27 begins on schedule, 107 mills start crushing; ISMA expects stable pricesSugar production during the current season had reached approximately 4 lakh tonnes as of October 25

India’s 2026-27 sugar season has commenced on schedule, with 107 sugar mills beginning crushing operations across major producing states, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Monday. The industry body said domestic sugar availability remains comfortable and prices are expected to remain stable.

Sugar production during the current season had reached approximately 4 lakh tonnes as of October 25, compared with around 60,000 tonnes on the corresponding date last year, according to ISMA. The previous sugar season, 2025-26, ended with approximately 36 lakh tonnes of carryover stocks, supporting domestic availability.

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Maharashtra, India’s largest sugar-producing state, accounts for nearly 87 of the mills that have commenced operations. In Uttar Pradesh, two mills have started crushing, with operations expected to expand in phases over the coming weeks.

Crushing in western Uttar Pradesh is expected to begin in the next three to four days, followed by central Uttar Pradesh and subsequently eastern Uttar Pradesh as sugarcane matures. Another 17 mills across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat have started operations.

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Carryover stocks support domestic supplies

ISMA said the combination of carryover stocks, fresh production and government measures is expected to ensure adequate sugar availability during the festive season.

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The government has extended the duty-free raw sugar import window and introduced stockholding limits to support domestic supplies. These measures, alongside the commencement of fresh crushing operations, are expected to help maintain market availability.

“The 2026–27 sugar season has commenced on schedule, with nearly 107 mills already undertaking crushing operations across the country,” Deepak Ballani, Director General of ISMA, said.

He said India had more than sufficient sugar to meet domestic requirements and that festive-season demand was expected to be met comfortably. Ballani also said the industry remained committed to ensuring steady supplies for consumers and timely cane payments to farmers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 7:38 PM IST
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