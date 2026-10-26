Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
Who is Avadhut Sathe? The trader behind the academy at the centre of Sebi’s ₹546 crore order

Who is Avadhut Sathe? The trader behind the academy at the centre of Sebi’s ₹546 crore order

Before his financial-market career, Sathe worked in the technology and corporate sectors.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 5:07 PM IST
Who is Avadhut Sathe? The trader behind the academy at the centre of Sebi’s ₹546 crore orderSebi said ASTAPL and Sathe provided investment advice and research recommendations through paid programmes, sessions and WhatsApp groups without the required registration.

Markets regulator Sebi has directed Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd (ASTAPL) and its founder Avadhut Sathe to refund ₹546.17 crore collected from participants for providing unregistered investment advisory and research analyst services.

The regulator has also directed the academy and Sathe to pay interest of ₹67.87 crore. They have been barred from accessing the securities market for two years or until compliance with the refund direction, whichever is later.

Advertisement

Sathe is a financial trader, trainer and mentor based in Mumbai. His LinkedIn profile lists him as the owner of Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy and as a Financial Trader, Trainer and Mentor at the academy.

According to his profile, Sathe has been trading and investing since 1991, with experience across Indian and US markets, including futures and options.

Before his financial-market career, Sathe worked in the technology and corporate sectors. His LinkedIn profile lists him as a Systems Manager at Bombay Port Trust and Mumbai Port Trust, followed by roles as a Senior Consultant at Foundation Technology Services and Senior Solutions Architect at Deloitte Consulting.

Don't Miss: Sebi introduces margin waiver for clients after Early Pay-In of shares

Advertisement

He later worked as Head of PeopleSoft Delivery in Mumbai at Hexaware Technologies from December 2001 to December 2007.

Sathe's profile also lists him as Director at VentureIntellect Solutions Pvt Ltd since January 2008. He has been associated with SADHAN Capital as a partner, SADHAN Ventures as an owner and SADHAN Advisors LLP as a partner.

Avadhut completed his B.E. in Electronics from the University of Mumbai between 1987 and 1991. He later completed an APGDST in Software Engineering from NCST in 1992-93.

What did Sebi find?

In its 171-page final order, Sebi said ASTAPL and Sathe provided investment advice and research recommendations through paid programmes, sessions and WhatsApp groups without the required registration.

The regulator also found misleading promotional representations about returns and said investment advice was provided without assessing the suitability of recommendations for recipients.

Advertisement

The order said the academy and Sathe had collected around ₹601.38 crore from course participants since inception. Of this, ₹546.17 crore was identified for disgorgement and refund.

Sebi has also imposed a total penalty of ₹11.5 crore on ASTAPL, Sathe and Gouri Avadhut Sathe.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more