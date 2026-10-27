Jio Platforms IPO allotment status: How to check on BSE, NSE and KFin Technologies

Jio Platforms IPO

The ₹30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO had a price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share. The issue received an overwhelming response from investors, recording an overall subscription of 22.19 times. The grey market premium (GMP) was reportedly trading at ₹247 per share, indicating a potential listing premium of around 22% over the upper issue price, although grey market trends do not guarantee actual listing gains. The IPO allotment is scheduled to be finalised on October 26, while the shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026. Retail investors could apply for a minimum lot of 12 shares, requiring an investment of ₹13,428 at the upper end of the price band.

The issue attracted total demand exceeding ₹7.4 lakh crore, including anchor investors, while bids for the public issue alone crossed ₹4.9 lakh crore, excluding the anchor portion.

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The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 70.55 times, while the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 14 times. The retail portion received bids for 2.72 times the shares reserved for the category, according to reported subscription figures.

MUST READ: Jio listing: ₹13,428 minimum investment could become ₹16,284. How much can investors actually earn?

Jio Platforms raised ₹8,110 crore from anchor investors on October 19, ahead of the public issue. The IPO comprises 27 crore newly issued equity shares, making it a fresh issue rather than an offer for sale. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore. Proceeds are intended to support its stated financial objectives, including repayment or prepayment of subsidiary borrowings.

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How to Check Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors can follow these steps to check their allotment status on the BSE website:

Visit the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select Equity under the issue type.

Choose Jio Platforms from the issue name dropdown menu.

Enter your IPO application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click Search to view your allotment status.

The result will indicate whether shares have been allotted against the application.

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms IPO GMP at 21%: What could investors earn on listing day?

How to Check Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Applicants can also check their status through the National Stock Exchange website.

Visit the NSE IPO bid verification page.

Select Equity.

Choose Jio Platforms from the available list.

Enter the required application details, including the application number and PAN, as prompted.

Submit the details to check the status.

How to Check Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status on KFin Technologies

KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO allotment process. Investors can use its allotment portal to check their application status.

Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment page.

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Select Jio Platforms from the dropdown menu.

Choose the identification method available, such as PAN, application number or DP/Client ID.

Enter the relevant details.

Click Submit to view the allotment result.

Investors should use the registrar's official website to access the allotment page.

What Happens After the Allotment?

Investors who receive shares can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts according to the IPO's allotment and settlement schedule. Applicants who do not receive shares will be eligible for a refund or release of blocked application funds, depending on the payment mechanism used.

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms IPO: Issue price fixed at Rs 1,119 per share; allotment, listing dates and GMP

Jio Platforms is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on October 28, 2026, subject to the published issue timetable.

The reported grey market premium of ₹247, equivalent to around 22% of the upper issue price, is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee listing gains. Investors should wait for the official allotment result and listing price rather than treating the GMP as a reliable prediction of returns.