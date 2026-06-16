'I said, no, you're not going to buy either': How Trump toughened Iran deal language on nuclear

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Tehran would face severe consequences if it sought to develop, buy or acquire a nuclear weapon, while also dismissing the idea of pursuing regime change in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained his overriding objective.

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"Frankly, the only thing that really matters to me is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. "They're not going to develop it. They're not going to buy it. They're not going to do anything with it. And if they do, they suffer unbelievable consequences."

"I won't even tell you the consequences, but the consequences are the ultimate consequences," he added.

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Trump contrasted his approach with that of former President Barack Obama, saying the United States was not investing money in any arrangement with Iran.

"We can talk about the Iran deal all day long. We're not investing any money. We have the right to do what we want, but we're not investing any money. We didn't pay for it like Obama did. He paid billions of dollars. He paid 1.7 billion from an airplane, all green cash. It was crazy," Trump said.

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The US president said he had pushed for broader language to ensure Iran would neither develop nor acquire a nuclear weapon.

"They originally wrote that you should not develop a nuclear weapon. I said, 'No, no. You're not going to develop it. You're not going to buy either,'" Trump said.

He added that the final formulation went further.

"So, they will not develop, purchase, buy, or do anything else. They're not going to acquire a nuclear weapon. If they do, all hell will rain down on them. And they're not going to do that."

Trump also addressed speculation about regime change in Iran, saying it was not a goal he supported.

"Now, you talk about regime change. I never cared about regime change. It's never a part," he said.

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Referring to changes within Iran's leadership ranks, Trump said several previous groups were no longer in place and described those currently involved as "very rational people".

"We're dealing with people who I think are very rational people. And they were nice to deal with. They were strong people, smart people," he said.

"I think, actually, they're smarter than the first and second group. But they are not radicalised, and they're looking to help their country."

Trump argued that attempts to engineer political transitions abroad had historically failed. "I don't believe the regime change. I've watched regime changes for years. They never work," he said.