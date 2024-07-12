India abstains on UNGA resolution demanding immediate ceasing of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that demanded Russia immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine as well as withdraw its military and other unauthorised personnel from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This comes barely three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin for a private engagement.

The 193-membre UNGA adopted the resolution with 99 votes in favour, nine against including Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Russia and Syria, and 60 abstentions, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Egypt, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The resolution titled ‘Safety and security of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’ also demanded Russia withdraw its military forces from Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

The resolution demanded the immediate return of the Zaporizhzhia plant to the full control of Ukrainian authorities to ensure its safety and security. It highlighted the risks of a nuclear accident or incident at all nuclear facilities of Ukraine.

The draft resolution was sponsored by over 50 member states including France, Germany and the United States.

Until Moscow returned the plant, the UNGA resolution demanded full access to all areas of the Zaporizhzhia plant for the International Atomic Energy Agency Support and Assistance Mission.

"Make no mistake: votes in favour of today's draft will be regarded by Kyiv, Washington, Brussels and London as evidence of support for their policy of further escalating the Ukrainian conflict to the detriment of steps taken by a sensible part of the international community to find a peaceful, sustainable and long-term solution to the conflict,” said Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy.

MODI’S RUSSIA VISIT

Meanwhile, PM Modi returned from a two-day visit from Moscow, where the two leaders discussed the ties between the two nations on a range of areas. Russia also agreed to facilitate the return of all Indians who are serving the Russian Army in the war against Ukraine.

Additionally, the US was miffed at the visit and made their concerns clear to India. The US also asked India “to make clear that any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine needs to be one that respects the UN charter, that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, Ukraine's sovereignty”. They, however, said that India is a strategic partner and the dialogues between New Delhi and Washington DC would continue.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, without naming PM Modi, said, “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day.” Visuals from Modi and Putin’s meet showed both the leaders sharing a hug.