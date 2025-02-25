India, China abstain, US, Russia vote against UN resolution on Ukraine war

India abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly draft resolution which called for de-escalation, early cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine. Meanwhile, in a stark departure from their earlier stance, the United States voted against the resolution, aligning with Russia for the first time since the war started.

Along with India, China, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, Vietnam were among the 65 US member states that abstained from the resolution.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted on the resolution titled ‘Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine’, which was tabled by Ukraine and its European allies. The resolution was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 65 abstentions, and 18 votes against.

The draft urged for a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant destruction and human suffering. It was aligned with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

The UNGA hall applauded as the resolution was adopted, with Member States welcoming the decision.

This resolution was tabled on the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised that the war poses a significant threat to peace and security in Europe and the foundational principles of the United Nations.

Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Mission to the UN, stated that previous UNGA resolutions demanding Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine had not succeeded in ending the war.

The UNGA resolution called for the full implementation of relevant resolutions demanding Russia's immediate withdrawal of its military forces from Ukraine's internationally recognised borders and cessation of hostilities.

The resolution emphasised accountability for serious crimes under international law committed in Ukraine and called for appropriate investigations and prosecutions. It also reiterated the need for the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of unlawfully detained persons, and the cessation of attacks against critical energy infrastructure to prevent nuclear incidents.

Guterres noted that over 12,600 civilians had been killed, and many more were injured in the three years of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He reaffirmed the urgent need for a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace that upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Declaring that “enough is enough,” Guterres called for urgent de-escalation and an immediate end to hostilities.