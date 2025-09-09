India issues statement on Nepal youth protests; urges Indian nationals to exercise caution

India issued an advisory for its citizens in Nepal as the youth-led demonstrations gripped the country. As per reports, as many as 20 people have died and hundreds have been injured. The Nepal government has called back the ban but as per reports protests in certain areas have resumed.

Expressing grief over the loss of young lives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured.”

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," it added.

The MEA said as a “close friend and neighbour”, India urges all parties in Nepal to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue.

NEPAL PROTESTS

The Nepal government reversed its decision to ban major social media platforms after protests erupted across the country, leading to the deaths of 20 individuals. The ban, which had been imposed a week prior, targeted platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube due to their failure to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. Cabinet spokesperson and Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung confirmed the lifting of the ban.

The ban led to widespread demonstrations by young citizens, referred to by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as 'Gen Z troublemakers'. The protests highlighted frustrations over government inaction on corruption and economic stagnation. Following violent clashes, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned citing moral responsibility after police opened fire on Gen Z-led protests in Kathmandu and Itahari. Oli said he was saddened by the incidents of violence.

In response, the government has promised relief for affected families and intends to establish an investigation panel. The panel aims to assess the causes of the unrest, evaluate losses, and propose measures to prevent future occurrences.