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Indian expat wins ₹12.96 crore from a ₹1,300 UAE Lottery ticket just days before his 60th birthday

Indian expat wins ₹12.96 crore from a ₹1,300 UAE Lottery ticket just days before his 60th birthday

Rao has lived in Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi during his more than 30 years in the UAE.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 5:00 AM IST
Indian expat wins ₹12.96 crore from a ₹1,300 UAE Lottery ticket just days before his 60th birthdayDespite his win, Rao stressed that people taking part in lottery games should be careful about how much they spend. (Picture credit : The Khaleej Times)

An Indian expat living in Sharjah has won Dh5 million in the UAE Lottery, just five days before his 60th birthday. Kishore Pandurang Rao, who has lived in the UAE for more than three decades, won the second prize in the Lucky Day draw held on October 3, The Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

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Rao, who first arrived in the UAE in 1993, bought the winning ticket for Dh50 through the UAE Lottery platform. He used the Easy Pick option to generate his numbers and matched all six numbers in the “Days” section to win the Dh5 million prize.

The win has opened up several possibilities for Rao, including a long-held dream of applying for a UAE Golden Visa.

“I always hoped that one day I would get a Golden Visa. I kept thinking I’d get one one day. Now I have a chance to apply for a Golden Visa, and I’d really like that. I always tell my friends that one day I’ll look into getting one,” he said.

Rao has lived in Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi during his more than 30 years in the UAE. He now hopes to use the money to build a more secure future for his family while continuing his life in the country.

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Wants to travel with his wife

Rao did not immediately tell his family about the win. He first kept the news to himself before sharing it with his wife.

He also wants to bring his family together in the UAE after spending long periods living apart.

“Especially my wife,” Rao said when asked who he most wanted to share the moment with. “Together, we share our ups and downs. Now this opportunity has come, so I have to share it with her, and with my children.”

Travel is another major plan for the 60-year-old.

“My goal is that I have to travel around the world,” he said. “I have to see those places with my wife, because she is fond of traveling as well.”

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Rao said he is taking his time to decide how best to use the prize money for his family.

Must Read: 4 Indian service centres shut across UAE, 12 remain open. Here’s what changes for passport applicants

Rao shares message on spending limits

Despite his win, Rao stressed that people taking part in lottery games should be careful about how much they spend.

“Everyone should know their own limits,” he said. “They should set a limit on how much they spend.”

The UAE Lottery said it remains committed to responsible gaming and providing a safe, transparent and regulated environment for participants.

The lottery operates under the supervision of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), which regulates commercial gaming activities in the UAE.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 27, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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