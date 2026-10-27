Indian expat wins ₹12.96 crore from a ₹1,300 UAE Lottery ticket just days before his 60th birthday

The win has opened up several possibilities for Rao, including a long-held dream of applying for a UAE Golden Visa.

“I always hoped that one day I would get a Golden Visa. I kept thinking I’d get one one day. Now I have a chance to apply for a Golden Visa, and I’d really like that. I always tell my friends that one day I’ll look into getting one,” he said.

Rao has lived in Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi during his more than 30 years in the UAE. He now hopes to use the money to build a more secure future for his family while continuing his life in the country.

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Wants to travel with his wife

Rao did not immediately tell his family about the win. He first kept the news to himself before sharing it with his wife.

He also wants to bring his family together in the UAE after spending long periods living apart.

“Especially my wife,” Rao said when asked who he most wanted to share the moment with. “Together, we share our ups and downs. Now this opportunity has come, so I have to share it with her, and with my children.”

Travel is another major plan for the 60-year-old.

“My goal is that I have to travel around the world,” he said. “I have to see those places with my wife, because she is fond of traveling as well.”

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Rao said he is taking his time to decide how best to use the prize money for his family.

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Rao shares message on spending limits

Despite his win, Rao stressed that people taking part in lottery games should be careful about how much they spend.

“Everyone should know their own limits,” he said. “They should set a limit on how much they spend.”

The UAE Lottery said it remains committed to responsible gaming and providing a safe, transparent and regulated environment for participants.

The lottery operates under the supervision of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), which regulates commercial gaming activities in the UAE.