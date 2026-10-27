Refund claim takes an AI twist. Customer said boba drinks spilled, café finds packaging did not match. Here’s what happened next

The café said the customer had ordered boba, but the photograph appeared to show sago instead. It also noticed that the writing on the cup sleeves did not match its branding, while the cups and lids looked different from those used by the business.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Taho Avenue explained why the photograph raised concerns.

"The texts and characters on the cup sleeves don't match those on our actual sleeves," the café stated.

It also questioned how the drinks could have spilled in the way shown in the image, given how its orders are packed.

"We secure our cups with adhesive tape, so how can this happen? If you've ordered from us online, you'll know," it added.

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The café shared photographs of its actual cups, lids and branded sleeves for comparison.

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Café raises concern over refund costs

Taho Avenue said fraudulent refund claims can add to the financial pressure on small food businesses that depend on delivery platforms.

"Delivery platforms already take 32–45 per cent of our sales in commissions and charges. Refund deductions leave us with almost nothing, while salaries, rent, food costs, and other expenses customers don't see still need to be paid."

The café said it was not against genuine complaints but asked customers to be honest when reporting delivery problems.

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"We take genuine complaints seriously. All we ask is the same honesty in return."

It also appealed to Talabat and other food delivery platforms to improve safeguards for restaurants against fraudulent complaints.

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Talabat reaches out

Taho Avenue said it shared the incident to raise awareness and discourage similar behaviour but did not wish to comment further.

The café also confirmed that Talabat had listened to its concerns and was working to resolve the matter.

"Talabat has since reached out to resolve the matter, and we'd like to focus on moving forward and serving our customers," the café told Gulf News in an Instagram message.