Dubai South property boom: Sales are surging, but are buyers getting smaller homes for their money?

However, the headline growth figures conceal an important change in the market: buyers are increasingly purchasing smaller properties, even as the cost of residential space has risen significantly.

Prices are rising, but average ticket sizes are falling

The average residential price in Dubai South increased from AED 650 per square foot in 2020 to AED 1,656 per square foot in January–August 2026, a 2.5-fold rise. Yet the average ticket size declined to AED 1.28 million during the first eight months of 2026, less than half its peak of AED 2.57 million in 2023.

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The apparent contradiction can be explained, at least partly, by the changing mix of homes being sold. When buyers purchase smaller properties, their total outlay can fall even if the price paid for each square foot increases.

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For homebuyers, this distinction matters. A lower purchase price does not necessarily mean housing has become more affordable on a per-square-foot basis. Buyers may be spending less overall because they are purchasing less space.

Studios are driving the shift

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The change is particularly visible in the growing share of studio apartments. Studios accounted for 45% of residential transactions in January–August 2026, up from 19.5% in 2025.

One-bedroom homes represented another 31% of transactions, taking the combined share of studios and one-bedroom properties to approximately 76%. Meanwhile, the share of three-bedroom homes declined from 12% in 2025 to 4% during the first eight months of 2026. Four-bedroom-plus properties fell from 11% to 4%.

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The data indicate a clear shift towards smaller units. Lower total purchase prices may appeal to buyers with limited budgets, while investors may also be attracted to properties that can potentially be rented out. However, the transaction mix alone does not establish whether affordability pressures or investment demand are the primary drivers.

According to Aayush Puri, CEO – Residential, Middle East and CEO – Anarock Channel Partners, “Studios and one-bedroom homes now account for around three-quarters of transactions. Smaller-ticket apartments are becoming the main driver of activity, broadening the corridor’s residential appeal beyond the larger homes that led its earlier growth.”

What does this mean for property buyers?

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Dubai South’s growth is closely linked to its development as a planned residential, aviation and logistics hub around Al Maktoum International Airport. Infrastructure expansion and the potential for employment and population growth could support future housing demand, although the benefits will depend on execution and timelines.

Buyers should nevertheless look beyond rising transaction volumes and headline price appreciation. Purchase costs, service charges, rental demand, vacancy risks and the potential for resale all influence the investment outcome.

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Supply is another factor to watch. Anarock identifies 38,116 homes scheduled for handover between 2027 and 2029, with apartments accounting for 85% of the under-construction pipeline. If new supply grows faster than demand, rental returns and resale values could come under pressure.

Dubai South’s property boom therefore presents a more nuanced picture than rising sales alone suggest. Buyers are increasingly opting for smaller homes while paying more per square foot. Whether this trend represents a sustainable expansion of housing demand will depend on affordability, rental absorption and the market’s ability to accommodate a substantial pipeline of new homes.

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