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Indonesia ferry incident: One dead, 102 rescued as search continues for missing passengers

Indonesia ferry incident: One dead, 102 rescued as search continues for missing passengers

Contact with the ferry was lost at around 02:00 local time on Sunday, with the search and rescue office receiving the report about two hours later.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Indonesia ferry incident: One dead, 102 rescued as search continues for missing passengersThe vessel was last reported to be about 150km south of Banjarmasin. (Picture credit : Marinetraffic)

One person has died and 102 have been rescued after an Indonesian passenger ferry carrying 243 people ran into trouble in the Java Sea, with a search operation under way for those still missing, BBC reported on Sunday.

The Virgo Transport 8 was travelling from Surabaya to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan when contact with the vessel was lost after it encountered bad weather, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said.

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The ferry departed Surabaya on Saturday at 10.13am local time, according to its operator, PT Virgo Yoel Rihi, which reported the loss of contact.

The Search and Rescue Office in Banjarmasin said it received a report that the vessel had suffered a communication failure. Its last known position was about 92 miles (148km) from a pier.

Contact with the ferry was lost at around 02:00 local time on Sunday, with the search and rescue office receiving the report about two hours later.

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The vessel was last reported to be about 150km south of Banjarmasin.

Ships and helicopter join search

A rescue team was dispatched to Banjarmasin's Basirih Search and Rescue pier, while a rescue ship headed towards the ferry's estimated last known position. A helicopter has also been deployed as part of the search.

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I Putu Sudayana, who heads the search and rescue office, said authorities were mobilising all available personnel and assets because of the large number of people on board.

The agency is coordinating with maritime authorities and other relevant agencies, while also monitoring weather conditions, he said.

Other vessels in the area have been alerted and asked to report any signs of passengers.

The search for those still unaccounted for is continuing.

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Ferry accidents remain a concern

The incident comes a month after another ferry caught fire off Madura island, just across from Surabaya, killing five people, Sky news reported.

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Indonesia is an archipelago of around 17,000 islands, making ferries an important part of the country's transport network. Sea routes are often more affordable and accessible than air travel.

However, safety standards are not always strictly enforced, contributing to a relatively high accident rate.

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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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