Investigation into Hezbollah pager blasts links Indian emigrant to Norway

The investigation into the tragic pager blasts that claimed the lives of 12 individuals in Lebanon and left thousands injured has unveiled a connection to an Indian emigrant residing in Norway.

Rinson Jose, a 37-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Wayanad, Kerala, has emerged as a figure of interest after reports indicated a company he owns in Bulgaria was allegedly linked to the supply of the pagers used in the attacks.

According to initial findings, the pagers involved were modified by Mossad to conceal explosives. Reports initially stated that these devices were produced by a Taiwan-based company, Gold Apollo. However, Gold Apollo clarified that the specific model used in the attacks, AR-924, was actually manufactured by BAC Consulting KFT, a Budapest-based firm authorized to use the trademark.

On Thursday, just days after the blasts, Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, announced its collaboration with the interior ministry to investigate the role of a company identified as Norta Global Ltd., registered in Sofia in 2022 and owned by Rinson Jose.

However, in a rapidly evolving situation, DANS retracted earlier claims on Friday, stating, "Following verifications, it has been indisputably established that no communication equipment corresponding to those that exploded on September 17 was imported, exported, or manufactured in Bulgaria." The agency emphasized that neither Jose nor his company had engaged in any transactions related to the pagers or acted in violation of terrorism financing laws.

In response to emerging details, police in Oslo have initiated a preliminary investigation.

Rinson Jose migrated to Norway several years ago for higher education and briefly worked in London before settling in Oslo. His LinkedIn profile indicates nearly five years of experience in digital customer support with DN Media, a prominent Norwegian press group. The company confirmed he has been on an overseas work trip since Tuesday and has been unreachable.

Family members expressed concern, noting that Jose is straightforward and would not be involved in illicit activities. Relatives indicated they have been unable to contact him or his wife in recent days, with one family member stating, "We trust him fully... he may have been trapped in these blasts."

Norta Global, the consultancy founded by Jose, reported revenues of approximately $725,000 last year for activities conducted outside the European Union.