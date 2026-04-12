Iran blasts ‘dishonest’ US approach, vows to defend sovereignty ‘by any means necessary’

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated sharply after high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan collapsed, with both sides trading strong accusations and warning of further action.

In a blistering response, Iranian officials accused Washington of attempting to secure through diplomacy what it could not achieve militarily. “The American enemy… attempted to achieve on the negotiating table what it could not achieve through war,” a statement said, adding that Iran would continue defending its sovereignty “by any means necessary, military or diplomatic.” Officials also warned that global markets could react swiftly to the developments.

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Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the US had failed to build trust during the prolonged discussions, despite what he described as “constructive initiatives” from Tehran’s delegation. Former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif echoed the criticism, cautioning that negotiations cannot succeed if one side attempts to impose unilateral terms.

On the American side, Vice President JD Vance maintained that Iran’s nuclear ambitions remained the central sticking point. He said Washington required a clear and verifiable commitment that Tehran would not pursue nuclear weapons or the capability to rapidly develop them, describing the proposal presented as a “final and best offer.”

US President Donald Trump announced plans to begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz and clearing suspected sea mines. The move, if carried out, would mark a major escalation in the standoff over one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

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In a series of posts, Trump accused Iran of failing to keep the strategic waterway open, alleging the presence of naval mines and warning of sweeping US action to secure international shipping. He reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, despite acknowledging that some progress had been made during the marathon talks.

Trump also said he had been briefed by senior officials including JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, while praising the role of Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif in hosting the negotiations in Pakistan.