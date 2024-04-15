Tehran claims it warned neighbours in advance before striking Israel, US says 'absolutely not true'

Iran-Israel war latest: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday said that Iran gave neighbouring countries of Israel and the US a notice almost 72 hours before its drone and missile attacks on Israel. A senior official in the Biden administration, however, said that there was no warning and that Iran was aiming to cause significant damage.

Related Articles

The official also said the US contacted Iran via its Swiss intermediaries but didn't get any notice 72 hours before the attack. "That is absolutely not true," the Biden administration official was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

He added: "They did not give a notification, nor did they give any sense of... 'these will be the targets, so evacuate them.' " He added that Iran sent the US a message only after the strikes against Israel began, adding that Iran's claim of a warning could be an attempt to compensate for the lack of any major damage from the attack.

On Saturday, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel in response to a suspected strike by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria earlier this month. Most of the drones and missiles were shot down by the Israeli, US, and allied forces before they reached Israel. An Air Force base in southern Israel was impacted but continued to operate as normal and a young girl was critically injured.

Top points to know on Iran-Israel conflict so far: