Iran says it targeted F-15 jet with surface-to-air missile near Hormuz

Iran said on Sunday it fired a surface-to-air missile at an F-15 fighter jet that it accused of violating its airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions with the United States and Israel continue to escalate.

The Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai said in a post on X: "Hours ago, an enemy F-15 fighter jet violating Iranian airspace over the southern coasts near Hormuz Island was intercepted and targeted by the Army’s air defense system using a surface-to-air missile."

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Hours ago, an enemy F-15 fighter jet violating Iranian airspace over the southern coasts near Hormuz Island was intercepted and targeted by the Army’s air defense system using a surface-to-air missile.#Iran#AirDefense#Hormuz#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/aZxUzcE3rz — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 22, 2026

Tehran, however, did not provide details on the outcome of the interception or the identity of the aircraft, and there was no immediate response from the United States or its allies.

The development comes amid rising threats tied to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran would be given 48 hours to ensure the Strait remains open, warning of further strikes if it does not comply. He said the US would target “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

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Iran has responded with warnings of retaliation across the region. Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said on Sunday that infrastructure and energy assets in the Gulf could be targeted if Iran's facilities are attacked.

In a post on X, he said vital infrastructure, energy, and oil facilities across the region would be considered "legitimate targets," and warned that the price of oil would rise "for a long time."

The exchange of threats comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains central to the standoff, with disruptions to shipping already affecting energy flows and raising concerns about supply stability.