Iranian navy launches strikes on US bases in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain; tensions escalate in Gulf

Iranian naval forces have launched attacks on US military positions in the Gulf region, targeting bases in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, according to statements carried by Iranian state media, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate.

Iranian media quoted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy chief Admiral Alireza Tangsiri as saying that Iranian forces carried out “several consecutive waves” of strikes against US assets at the al-Dhafra base in Abu Dhabi and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tangsiri claimed that the targets included Patriot radar systems, aircraft, and fuel storage facilities used by US forces, although there was no immediate confirmation from US officials.

In a separate statement, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that American interests in the United Arab Emirates — including ports, docks and military installations — would be considered legitimate targets after US forces reportedly struck Iranian positions in the region.

The IRGC also urged residents in the UAE to stay away from ports, docks and US military facilities to avoid civilian casualties, signalling the possibility of further escalation.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised US policy on oil trade, saying Washington had earlier pressured India to reduce imports of Russian crude but was now encouraging purchases after the conflict with Iran tightened global supply.

Advertisement

“The US spent months bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, the White House is now asking the world — including India — to buy Russian crude,” Araghchi said in a post on social media platform X.

His remarks come after the United States earlier issued a temporary waiver allowing India to continue buying Russian oil, citing concerns over global energy supply disruptions.

The latest developments have raised fears of wider conflict in the Gulf, a region that hosts key US bases and handles a large share of global oil shipments, increasing concerns about potential disruption to energy markets and shipping routes.