Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his role in foiling flydubai attack

“Once he regains his strength, it will be an honour and a privilege for me to present him, on behalf of the people of Israel, with the Presidential State of Israel Award for Civil Heroism,” he added.

Six passengers honoured

According to The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel, Herzog presented the civilian heroism award to Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov for their roles in preventing the alleged hijacking attempt.

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Tali Manes was credited with first raising the alarm, while Hayoun, Zvika Manes, Pardilov and Rajuan helped subdue the co-pilot after he allegedly attacked the captain. Musayev, a doctor, treated the injured pilot. “Today we gather in Jerusalem to honour six seemingly ordinary Israelis who proved to be extraordinary human beings, true heroes, by saving the flight last week,” Herzog said. “Thanks to their courage, determination and remarkable presence of mind, these heroes prevented a devastating aviation disaster that would have shocked the entire world and saved 174 precious lives.”

Herzog also thanked the replacement pilots who took over the aircraft and other passengers who helped during the emergency. He said the bravery shown on board did not remove the need for a full inquiry. “The civilian bravery and resourcefulness demonstrated by the heroes gathered here cannot absolve us of the obligation to obtain full answers,” he said.

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What happened on board

The incident took place last week on flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 passengers to Israel. The co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Machchhar with a crash axe inside the cockpit and tried to take control of the aircraft.

The aircraft transmitted emergency signals and made a rapid descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The UAE later classified the incident as an attempted terrorist attack. Machchhar was first treated in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, before being shifted to Abu Dhabi for further care.

MEA says pilot is recovering

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that Machchhar was recovering well and responding positively to treatment. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in the UAE was in regular contact with the pilot, his family and hospital authorities. “Captain Smit Machchhar is in the hospital in Abu Dhabi. Our embassy in the UAE has been in regular touch with him, with his family, with local authorities, and with the hospital authorities. He's recuperating well. He's responding well. And his health is improving,” Jaiswal said.

Earlier call from Netanyahu

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier spoken to Machchhar while he was receiving treatment in the UAE and praised his actions. Netanyahu invited the Indian pilot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a flame at Israel’s Independence Day event. “It's our highest honour that we give on our Independence Day. It's usually reserved for Israeli citizens, but I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you,” Netanyahu told him.

Herzog set up the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel to recognise civilians who risk their lives to save others.