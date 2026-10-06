'That person shouldn't have been...': JD Vance on flydubai co-pilot's return to passenger flights despite Oman's warning

Oman had reportedly flagged Hamam al-Hammami earlier

On September 30, al-Hammami allegedly attacked Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv and tried to seize control of the Boeing 737 MAX 8. Israeli and UAE authorities later described the episode as an attempted terrorist attack.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Omani authorities had scrutinised the 29-year-old's online activity and concluded that his interest in radical ideology raised concerns about his suitability to fly for Oman Air, where he had worked. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that al-Hammami was later banned from flying, put through a deradicalisation programme and moved to a desk job.

Advertisement

Those concerns, however, apparently did not follow him when he moved to another airline. People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that Oman did not share its concerns about al-Hammami with other authorities or airlines. When flydubai hired him in February this year, the airline apparently did not contact Oman to check his previous employment history.

Flight FZ1073 attack prompts US aviation security review

Vance said the incident had prompted the US administration to review its own aviation security procedures, especially how authorities decide whether someone is fit to operate a passenger aircraft. "We're certainly looking at our procedures within the US to make sure that people who are obviously flight risks are not getting behind the wheel of an airplane," he said.

Advertisement

Asked about foreign pilots operating in the US, Vance said authorities needed to pay close attention to people entering the country and assess whether they could pose a security risk. He also drew a comparison with the September 11 attacks, saying the US had previously allowed people into the country who "shouldn't have been here and certainly shouldn't have been flying planes".

Trump, Vance differ on possible Iran link

Addressing questions about a possible Iranian role in the flydubai incident, Vance said he would defer to US intelligence officials. "In terms of involvement with Iran, that's something I defer to John Ratcliffe and some of the intelligence folks on," Vance said. "I don't want to get ahead of any announcements there. It's certainly something we're looking at, but I wouldn't say I've seen anything conclusive just yet."

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said on Monday that he "personally" believed Iran was responsible, while Vance said he had seen nothing conclusive linking Tehran to the case. When asked separately about Iran's role, Trump said: "I do. I personally do."

How the flydubai cockpit attack unfolded

The incident aboard flight FZ1073 unfolded when the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Hamam al-Hammami attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit, used the cockpit's emergency crash axe during the struggle and attempted to seize control of the aircraft. The confrontation sent the plane into a steep descent, with the aircraft losing more than 16,000 feet in just over 30 seconds before recovering and issuing emergency signals indicating a general emergency and unlawful interference.

Advertisement

There were 174 people on board, most of them Israeli passengers. Machchhar was wounded during the attack but managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers then rushed forward and helped overpower al-Hammami. Two off-duty flydubai pilots travelling on the same flight subsequently took control of the aircraft and landed it safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

Probe looks at terror motive, possible links

Authorities in Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have described the incident as a terror attack, but the investigation is still under way. NBC News, citing US officials briefed on the probe, reported that investigators believe al-Hammami acted alone, while cautioning that the inquiry remains at an early stage.

UAE Attorney General and Prosecutor General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said on October 3 that a preliminary inquiry showed that al-Hammami had planned to carry out a terrorist attack. "Investigations into the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 found that the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist attack," he said, adding that authorities were working to establish the "full circumstances, motives, and any links".

Reuters later reported that al-Hammami had planned to crash the plane into Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and had also planned to crash another plane into Tel Aviv earlier this year before dropping that plan.