Bangladesh crisis: BSF issues high alert along India-Bangladesh border, DG reaches Kolkata

As Bangladesh plunges into a serious crisis, the BSF on Monday issued a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border. The BSF DG has also reached Kolkata, a senior BSF officer said. The alert comes just hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's Prime Minister and left Dhaka.

India shares an over 4000 km long with Bangladesh.

In his address to the nation, Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman confirmed that Sheikh Hasina had resigned as prime minister and that an interim government to run the country. "We will return peace to the country. We ask citizens to stop the violence. We will investigate all killings that have happened over the past few weeks," the army chief said. "No need for curfew or any emergency in the country will find a solution to the crisis by tonight."

Hasina's resignation comes as thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Dhaka, a day after clashes between police and protesters. Nearly 100 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Hasina's resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of Bangladesh.

The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of the government's resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.



